Grand closeout!

Build your new home in beautiful Shady Creek by Payne Family Homes and enjoy all the benefits of living in a premier luxury neighborhood. But, do so quickly! These highly sought-after homesites are nearly sold out.
Shady Creek offers homeowners award-winning Wentzville schools, stunning modern homes and luxurious resort-inspired community amenities.
In addition to the acclaimed Wentzville School District, Shady Creek offers our signature Lifestyle and Lifestyle II series open floor plans. Select from a distinctive collection of ranch, 1-1/2 story and 2-story homes ranging from 1,600 square feet to nearly 3,400 square feet.
Each remarkably well-constructed Payne Family home comes with an array of included features such as a 3-car garage, distinctive front exterior elevations, innovative space planning and available options which allow you to personalize every living space to perfectly suit your design style and your family dynamic.
Payne Family Homes are designed with built-in convenience for today’s modern lifestyles with fewer walls, light-filled living spaces, welcoming gathering spaces, abundant storage, a private owner’s entry, appealing owner’s suites, large closets and much more.
And, don’t forget the amenities! Shady Creek is a thriving new home development that is alive with activity and outdoor adventure your whole family will love. Enjoy a community swimming pool featuring a lazy river, fountains, lap lanes and a water sports court. Then dry off to enjoy scenic walking trails with fitness stations, community lakes, sport courts and neighborhood playgrounds.
Build your new home at Shady Creek and take advantage of easy access to nearby shopping, dining and recreation. With Highway N, I-70 and Highways 64/40 just minutes away, Shady Creek offers exceptional convenience, too.
Visit this breathtaking new home community at 462 Haycastle Drive in O’Fallon, MO 63367 and tour the professionally-staged, 3,388-square-foot Breckenridge two-story model home on display. The Breckenridge features four bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, formal dining, flex room, den, open kitchen-café-great room, convenient second floor laundry, functional loft space and inviting sleep quarters for the whole family.
Also see the Montego 1-1/2 story that is under construction in anticipation of Quick Close in 2020. The Montego 1-1/2 story provides 2,691-square-feet of carefully thought-out living space featuring four bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths and 3-car garage, resting on an in-grade homesite that backs to a tree line.
Main floor features 9’ ceilings with a vaulted great room with direct vent fireplace, open to the expanded café-kitchen, a formal dining room and exceptional natural light pouring through the tall windows. Open Deluxe Kitchen features upgraded staggered height/depth 36” and 42” cabinets with crown molding, waste basket cabinet, pullouts, large center island with breakfast bar, quartz countertops, large single under-mount sink with Kohler pull-down faucet, upgraded stainless steel Frigidaire appliances include 30” gas cooktop with double-wall oven, space saver microwave and dishwasher. The Owner’s Suite is tucked away for privacy and features a walk-in closet and private bath complete with separate water closet, walk-in shower with seat and raised-height double wave bowl vanities. The conveniently located main floor laundry is by the mud room and owner’s entry. The second floor offers functional loft and spacious secondary bedrooms with generously sized closets. Flooring upgrades include durable laminate wood plank in the main living areas and carpeting with upgraded pad in the bedrooms, loft and stairs which feature open spindled rails with iron balusters.
Additional features include upgraded base and case, custom wall color, two-panel doors, cabinet hardware throughout, upgraded lighting and Low Voltage, garage door openers and wireless entry, ceiling fans in the great room and Owner’s Suite and rough-in plumbing in lower level. The exterior has exceptional curb appeal, professional landscape package and fully sodded yard with irrigation. GENTEK Low E windows, R38 ceiling insulation, Carrier HVAC and more included!
To learn more about Shady Creek, contact community manager Mike Treacy at 314-807-5499 or email shadycreek@paynefamilyhomes.com.
