Hurry! Two Steve Thomas communities nearing sellout

If you’re dreaming of buying a beautiful new Steve Thomas Home, now is the time! In fact, homes are selling so quickly that two communities are fast approaching sellouts.
“We have only one homesite remaining in Eagle Estates, our stylish, upscale neighborhood off Orf Road in Lake St. Louis,” says President Steve Thomas. “And we have just 12 homesites available in Carter Canyon in Wright City, where buyers are amazed to find quality-built, feature-filled homes from the high $190,000s. But you need to hurry. In fact, we’ve written 10 contracts in Carter Canyon in the past few weeks.”
Thomas attributes Carter Canyon’s brisk sales to its proximity to I-70, exceptional floor plans and array of standard features not often found in this price range – and there’s even more good news during Carter Canyon’s Grand Closeout. Among the remaining homesites are several that back up to trees or are on a cul-de-sac. Plus, there are still both walkout and level sites available.
Due to high demand for homes, the display has been sold. “Sales are going so quickly that each display is sold before it’s even completed,” he says. Call 636-561-2120 for an appointment.
Buyers also need to act quickly at Eagle Estates, where only one opportunity remains, an oversized, level homesite perfect for a pool. Buyers have flocked to Eagle Estates for the beautifully appointed homes, the large lots, the incredible standards and the AAA-rated Wentzville School District. Right now, there is a spectacular 3,784-square-foot display available for touring. “This 1½-story home is sure to impress, with its oversized 3-car garage, huge kitchen and hearth room, luxurious master suite, three additional bedrooms and 17'11" by 18'1" bonus room on the upper level,” Thomas says.
He adds, “Be sure to take a look at Eagle Estates’ extensive standards like an oversized 3-car garage, quartz kitchen countertops, 42" fireplace and more that are often costly extras with other builders.” Eagle Estates is based priced from $428,900.
Thomas is also there for buyers who want to build their custom dream home on their own site. “We can design your home, customize one of our plans or use your plans. We build custom homes in a wide price range, from the $300,000s to well over $1 million, like the fabulous home we just completed in New Melle.”
Every Steve Thomas home comes with his dedication to customer satisfaction, personal involvement and oversight of every home, whether custom or in a community.
The display and sales office at 105 Eagle Estates Dr., Lake St. Louis, MO 63367, is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For information, contact Kathy Meitz at 636-561-2120 or kmeitz@stevethomashomes, or visit our website.