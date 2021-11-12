Innsbrook breaks ground on Treehouse of Hope for cancer patients

Innsbrook has long been a place where community is built, where families and friends can escape to feel a sense of ease and refuge from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. It’s a place of feeling like every day is a vacation, a place to restore the peace and tranquility the soul yearns for, and now, a place of respite for those enduring cancer treatment.
Turning the page from quaint A-frame chalets and cozy waterfront cottages, Innsbrook is writing a new chapter in building a home of hope for breast cancer patients. On October 30, Innsbrook Corporation, in partnership with Faith Through Fire, broke ground to kick off the construction of a new respite retreat home in their newest development, “Treehouses of Talblick.” The ceremonial groundbreaking was the first of its kind in Innsbrook history, marking the first steps of building a home of healing for those enduring cancer treatment.
Bringing the vision to fruition
Faith Through Fire is a nonprofit organization in the St. Louis area whose mission is to reduce the anxiety and fear that breast cancer patients feel and replace it with hope and a path toward thriving. “When I was undergoing breast cancer treatment, my husband surprised me with a weekend getaway and I could have never imagined how restorative it would be,” said Beth Wilmes, founder of Faith Through Fire, “Partnering with Innsbrook Resort will help bring our vision to fruition and provide all patients the opportunity for respite during the treatment process.”
Just a hop, skip, and a jump from St. Louis, hidden amid wooded forests and surrounded by scenic lakes, Innsbrook’s 7,500 acres includes over 100 lakes, resort-style amenities, including a championship golf course, restaurant, and event center, and, recreational and residential properties such as A-frame chalets, cottages, condos, custom-built luxury homes, and most recently, modern-day treehouses. In partnership with Faith Through Fire, Innsbrook has offered the use of a specifically-outfitted treehouse to the organization.
“It all makes sense”
“When we heard about Faith Through Fire’s vision, and then looking at what our vision was for the treehouses, we knew it was a perfect match,” said Warren “Chip” Wobbe, president and second-generation owner of Innsbrook Corporation. “When you see the rolling hillsides and the views from the treehouse lots, it all makes sense. It felt natural for Innsbrook, a place centered on people finding a peaceful respite from everything else going on in the world, to get involved with such a great cause.”
Innsbrook’s newest treehouse venture comprises of an expansion on the southwestern side of the property, surrounded by 1,500 acres of beautiful forests and lakes in the Tyrolean Region. The 1,600 square foot respite home will feature three bedrooms and two baths, two separate decks, and a bird’s-eye view of the 146 acres of terrain below.
The area offers its own security entrance and is in close proximity to a new proposed pool site, multiple lakes, the Tyrolean nature trail, and Charrette Creek Commons which includes a zero-entry pool with swim lanes, lazy river, children’s playground, fitness center and outdoor amphitheater. The respite home will make its way into the Innsbrook history books by being the first treehouse built in the new development. Construction is estimated to begin by the end of the year.
An additional 11 wooded lots will round out the first phase of the treehouse builds, with future plans of further development already in the works. Whether it be a primary residence or a vacation retreat, this all new concept blurs the lines between stylish contemporary home design and your childhood hideaway floating high above the forest floor. The Treehouses of Talblick, meaning “valley view” in German, features one, two, and three bedroom floor plans that are built on steel structures elevated four-to-12 feet off the ground. Ranging in size from 1,100 to 1,600 square feet with dramatic elevation changes, some of the lots will have up to a 140-foot vertical drop.
Sounds of nature and breathtaking views
A variety of exterior packages coupled with a selection of mix-and-match interior options will be available for owners to choose from, along with options of adding on select home features. Each floor plan will feature an open concept design, with oversized windows on every wall, providing breathtaking views of the entire property from afar.
“From the treehouse great rooms, it will feel as if you’re suspended in the air,” said Wobbe. “They’ll be great for those who love the outdoors, reading a book on a deck, listening to the sounds of nature, and now, the perfect close-to-home refuge to restore hope for those battling cancer.”