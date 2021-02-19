Legends Pointe: Build your dream here

New homebuyers seeking an active, modern lifestyle will want to call Legends Pointe in O’Fallon, Missouri, “home.” This Payne Family Homes community features 74 traditional single-family homesites, plus 40 detached carefree villas, abundant common ground, a walking trail around a small lake, a park with playground and a community garden.
Legends Pointe offers the Lifestyle series single-family homes. The Lifestyle series is a stunning collection of thoughtfully-designed, traditional, single-family, ranch, 1½-story and two-story floor plans, ranging in size from 1,627 square feet to 3,388 square feet. Lifestyle homesites are selling fast!
One final opportunity remains to reside in the Villas at Legends Pointe. A 1,408-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath ranch is presently under construction and available for occupancy this spring. Residents at the Villas at Legends Pointe enjoy a carefree lifestyle featuring HOA-provided lawn care, landscaping, irrigation and snow removal.
Every Payne Family home includes innovative design, generous features and remarkable union quality construction.
Legends Pointe buyers are invited to the Payne Family Homes Design Studio. It is here that our professional design team works one-on-one to help buyers bring their own dream home to life with personalized color selections, optional features and premium finishes.
Situated just a short distance from the convergence of Interstate 64/40 and Hwy 364, in the hub of the fast-growing, western St. Charles County corridor near Wentzville and Lake St. Louis, Legends Pointe boasts extraordinary convenience. Roadway developments are presently underway to enhance connectivity of Legends Pointe to Sommers Road and Hwy N.
Living at Legends Pointe offers easy access to nearby shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation, wellness and more. And, Legends Pointe students are served by the highly acclaimed Wentzville School District and nearby Liberty High School.
Payne Family Homes invites you to learn more. Make our house your home at Legends Pointe before remaining homesites are sold out.
Visit the Sales Center and professionally staged Montego II display home at 327 Old Forester Drive, O’Fallon, MO 63367 to start building your dream. Display home tours are available Monday noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Virtual home tours are available any time you are.
Call or text us at 314-477-1218, email onlineconsultant@paynefamilyhomes.com or chat online at PayneFamilyHomes.com to learn more.