Luxury apartment homes with value: The smart choice for seniors

The Willows’ retirement residences, sponsored by St. Andrews Resources for Seniors System, is located on a 26-acre campus in Chesterfield. Many different floor plans are available, from a roomy 870-square-foot apartment all the way up to a 2,600-square-foot apartment home.
RAVING REVIEWS
“We are so pleased to tell others how enthusiastic we are about life at The Willows,” said Joan Kehr, a long-time resident along with her husband Kent. “We came from a very large home, and had to downsize from 6,000 to 2,000 square feet. We had someone that The Willows suggested help us plan furniture arrangement for our new apartment; and we were really, really happy with the results!”
ATTENTION TO DETAIL
The Jasmine apartment is truly one-of-a-kind with nearly 2,300 square feet of living space, and that doesn’t even include the oversized walk-out deck, beautiful wood floors, large updated kitchen stainless steel appliances, fireplace and full size washer and dryer, just to name a few exceptional details.
ACTIVITIES AND ENTERTAINMENT
The Willows offers gracious apartments and villa homes. The Centerstage entertainment complex includes amenities such as an indoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, plus 165-seat theater, art gallery, wine cellar, sculpture garden, two restaurants, billiard room, art studio and much more.
LIFESTYLE OPTIONS ABOUND
“We now have so many options!” continued Joan. “We can go to a fine dining room downstairs with or without guests or with other residents, or entertain over lunch or dinner in our apartment. I can do a little gardening on our deck; and we can call maintenance if we have trouble changing light bulbs, or fixing anything.”
LONG-TERM SECURITY
Living at The Willows assures homeowners peace of mind, knowing that their future is secure no matter how their needs change. The Willows is part of a Life Care Plan Community. Brooking Park, located on the same campus, provides assisted living, skilled nursing care, memory care, and Medicare rehabilitation. Brooking Park has received recognition in U.S. News & World Report’s list of “Top 10 Nursing Homes in Missouri”, a reflection of its 5-star overall performance rating.
AGE IN PLACE COMFORTABLY
The Willows residences are designed for the comforts of “aging in place”, with wider doorways and hallways, higher countertops, lever door handles, no steps, and maintenance-free living inside and out. “Kent can continue to drive to work every day leaving the heated garage without having to worry about snow or ice on his car,” added Joan. “The location is so conveniently close to Highway 40 to get downtown to his office. And we are now free to pursue our interests like biking and attending concerts without all the restrictions of being a homeowner.”
Financial security and peace of mind are big advantages of continuing care retirement communities. Research demonstrates that communities like The Willows provide a variety of services and amenities that encourage the six domains of wellness with security, reduced stress and fun for like-minded people with the same lifestyle and age range, while a home only provides shelter.
“We like the decor of the whole building,” said Kent. “We like having choices of activities, a fitness center, swimming pool, and movie theater, and we love the entertainment that The Willows provides. Bottom line, we really love being here and we’re into our 5th year! We would be happy to talk to anyone interested in moving to The Willows.”
For more information about life at The Willows, please call 314-576-0800 or visit NewWillows.com.