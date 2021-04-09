 Skip to main content
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.
McKelvey Homes breaks ground for Sommerlin in O’Fallon, MO
McKelvey Homes breaks ground for Sommerlin in O'Fallon, MO

25-Acre site at HWY DD and Sommers Road to offer 80 homesites

McKelvey Homes breaks ground for Sommerlin in O’Fallon, MO

Photo provided by McKelvey Homes

On Friday, March 26th, McKelvey Homes broke ground on Sommerlin, a new residential community located on 25-acres near the intersection of HWY DD and Sommers Road in O’Fallon. Mayor Bill Hennessey and Council Members, Nathan Bibb and Dale Kling, joined the McKelvey Homes team for the festive event.

COMMUNITY

The community is situated near popular shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, as well as O’Day Park. Its location near Interstate 64-40 will offer residents quick commutes and easy access to many major employers and key business centers. The community is within walking distance to three of the Wentzville School District’s top schools: Discovery Ridge Elementary, Frontier Middle School and Liberty High School.

Photo provided by McKelvey Homes

McKelvey Homes Vice President Phillip Brennan stated, “We consider it a privilege to have acquired this exceptional property and have devoted considerable effort to designing a neighborhood and lifestyle worthy of the site.”

DESIGNED FOR 80 HOMESITES

Sommerlin will feature single family homes from the all-new Liberty Series, ranging in size from 1,700 sq ft to over 3,000 sq ft. The Liberty Series includes a variety of plan choices including ranch, 1.5 story and 2 story homes appealing to everyone from first time homebuyers to empty nesters. Extensive common ground with trail system, a pocket park with gazebo and a stocked lake will make Sommerlin a sought-after community.

Photo provided by McKelvey Homes

“We are excited to begin this project,” said Phillip Brennan, Vice President of McKelvey Homes. “There are very few new construction opportunities remaining in this highly popular area of O’Fallon. Sommerlin will offer buyers the best of everything including a convenient location, top-quality construction, modern amenities, green space, and top-rated school district.”

McKelvey Homes expects the community to be worth over $40 million when construction is complete. Development of Sommerlin has begun. Construction of the display is expected to begin in June with pre-sales slated to begin in May.

For more information about this project and to join our VIP list, visit McKelveyHomes.com.

Photo provided by McKelvey Homes

ABOUT MCKELVEY HOMES

The oldest and most well-established name in Missouri’s homebuilding industry, McKelvey Homes has maintained a tradition of excellence since 1898. The firm takes great pride in its enduring reputation for integrity, expertise, leadership, financial stability, and superior customer service. Committed to the belief and “only quality endures,” McKelvey offers new homes, built to the highest standards of value, design, and craftsmanship, in the metro region’s most desirable locations.

For more information, visit McKelveyHomes.com or call 636-530-6900.

Sports