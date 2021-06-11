McKelvey Homes’ newest community Sommerlin is now open!

Prospective homebuyers now have their chance to get a first look at Sommerlin, McKelvey’s much anticipated new community in O’Fallon, MO. On Friday, March 26th, McKelvey Homes broke ground on Sommerlin, located on 25-acres near the intersection of HWY DD and Sommers Road. Since then, development of the community has continued and is beginning to take shape. Pre-Sales have started onsite with the Sales Office, located on Sommers Road, open daily.
All new innovative designs
Designed for 80 homesites, Sommerlin features single family homes from the all-new Liberty Series, starting from the mid $300s and ranging in size from 1,700 sq ft to over 3,000 sq ft. The Liberty Series includes a variety of innovative plan choices including ranch, 1.5 story and 2 story homes appealing to everyone from first time homebuyers to empty nesters. Sommerlin will feature two and three car garages with the exterior curb appeal you would expect from a McKelvey Home.
McKelvey plans to break ground on the Madison Display later this month. The 1.5-story Madison display will feature a flowing open floorplan; 11’ ceilings in the Breakfast Room and Great Room with stone to ceiling linear fireplace flanked by windows on either side. The large island kitchen will feature built-in stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and a large walk-in pantry. The owner’s retreat will feature a spa-like shower with separate vanities, enclosed water closet, and large walk-in closet. Upstairs, you will find three additional large bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a loft. Also, this display will feature a covered deck for outdoor entertainment and finished lower level with rec room, wet bar and a fifth bedroom and bathroom. Completion for the display is expected this fall.
McKelvey Homes president Jim Brennan stated, “We consider it a privilege to have acquired this exceptional property and have devoted considerable effort to designing a neighborhood and lifestyle worthy of the site.”
Location, location, location
Sommerlin is situated near popular shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, as well as O’Day Park. Its location near Interstate 64/40 will offer residents quick commutes and easy access to many major employers and key business centers. The community is within walking distance to three of the Wentzville School District’s top schools: Discovery Ridge Elementary, Frontier Middle School and Liberty High School.
The community was designed with extensive common ground, a trail system, a pocket park with gazebo and a water feature with fountain. Homesites still available at Sommerlin back to these amenities, making Sommerlin a sought-after community.
“We are excited to begin this project,” said Jim Brennan, President of McKelvey Homes. “There are very few new construction opportunities remaining in this highly popular area of O’Fallon. Sommerlin will offer buyers the best of everything, including a convenient location, top-quality construction, modern amenities, green space, and top-rated school district.”
Uncompromising quality
The oldest and most well-established name in Missouri’s homebuilding industry, McKelvey Homes has maintained a tradition of excellence since 1898. The firm takes great pride in its enduring reputation for integrity, expertise, leadership, financial stability, and superior customer service. Committed to the belief and “only quality endures,” every McKelvey Home is built to the highest standards of value, design, and craftsmanship.
McKelvey Homes expects the community to be worth over $40 million when construction is complete. Development of Sommerlin has begun. Construction of the display is expected to begin in June. Pre-sales have begun! Visit our sales office, located off Sommers Road to select your new homesite and learn more about this exciting new project or visit our website at mckelveyhomes.com.
For complete details on this sensational community, visit mckelveyhomes.com, or call 636-891-3693.