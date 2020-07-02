McKelvey Homes’ summer savings spectacular

The summer savings “spectacular” is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to save tens of thousands on fabulous new homes in some of the region’s most desirable neighborhoods. It’s the height of the construction season and to make room for more, the legendary homebuilder is offering phenomenal sale prices on its current supply of move-in-ready Designer market homes. And that’s not all! Buy before the end of July and McKelvey will sweeten the offer with up to $2,500 in closing costs.
Superbly crafted, the Designer collection exemplifies the builder’s invitation to “move up to McKelvey.” Included with all homes in the portfolio are 3-car garages, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, hardwood flooring, direct-vent fireplaces, luxurious master suites and island kitchens with designer cabinetry and granite surfaces. Adding still more value-for-investment, owner-ready market homes are built with a variety of today’s most popular options.
Something else to consider… market homes give customers the opportunity to see everything they’re buying before making a purchase decision. Owners don’t have to wait for the construction process to be completed and families with school-age children can be moved in before the fall term starts. In fact, new-home shopping has never been easier – and at these prices, now is definitely the time to buy!
Muirfield Manor (636-379-6880)
On Feise Road in O’Fallon, choose from two fabulous move-in-ready market homes. The four-bedroom “Provence” is sale-priced at $545,557 – a savings of $12,500 – and features a see-thru fireplace between the great room and hearth room, a vaulted bath in the main-floor master suite and a step-bonus room on the upper level. Reduced to $422,789 – a savings of $12,500 – the “Tuscany II” includes a 3-car garage, oversized island in the gourmet kitchen, quartz countertops, extensive hardwood flooring and luxurious master bedroom suite.
Wyndemere Estates (636-332-9884)
Tranquil and tree-lined, Wyndemere Estates is situated off Highway N, two miles from I-64/40. Built in this scenic neighborhood, the “Sterling” display is now for sale and loaded with luxury amenities, including a 3- car garage, a gourmet kitchen, extensive hardwood flooring, finished lower level and much more. This market home is sale-priced at $454,000 with an incredible $50,135 in savings!
Clarkson Meadows (314-469-6669)
McKelvey is showcasing a “Sterling” in Clarkson Meadows, the firm’s spectacular new community off Clarkson Road in Ellisville. This ranch design is one of the builder’s most popular plans, with its expanded gourmet kitchen, open floorplan, extensive hardwood flooring and luxurious master suite. The Sterling is sale-priced $594,859 with $12,500 in savings.
Inverness (636-686-8747)
Two market homes are move-in ready at McKelvey’s newest community Inverness, in Dardenne Prairie. The “Sterling” ranch features an expanded gourmet kitchen, three-bedrooms with study, walk out lower level and much more specially priced at $578,541 with $12,500 in savings. Also, a 1.5-story Muirfield is move in ready next month and sale priced at $617,139 with $12,500 in savings!
620 Nancy Place (314-469-6669)
Located off of Manchester Road in Ballwin, 620 Nancy Place is a custom home that is move-in ready! The “Muirfield” is sale priced at $626,000 with incredible savings of $55,439! This 1.5-story home features four-bedrooms with main-floor master suite, a step-up bonus room, gourmet kitchen, extensive hardwood flooring and much more!
For buyers in need of prompt possession, but with little time to spare, McKelvey has additional market homes under construction in The Villages at Sandfort Farm in St. Charles City, Bur Oaks in Chesterfield and on various custom sites.
For full descriptions of these exceptional quick-move-in opportunities, visit mckelveyhomes.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!