McKelvey Homes to open two villages at The Preserve

This weekend, prospective buyers will get their first opportunity to purchase a new home in the much-anticipated new residential community, The Preserve, located on Mackenzie Road near Watson Road in sought after Affton. Join our VIP list to learn more about this exciting event!
Designed with 189 homesites, The Preserve offers new homebuyers a chance to build in one of four distinct villages. On November 13, McKelvey will open two of the four villages, The Glen and The Villas. The additional two villages, McKelvey’s The Estates and Fischer Homes’ The Manors are scheduled to open in early 2022. Each village will offer an array of products that will appeal to a wide variety of purchasers. McKelvey Homes and Fischer Homes take pride in their ingenuity and creativity to bring the best there is to offer in new home construction.
VILLA SERIES
The Villas, starting in the mid-$300s, offers three designs from McKelvey’s all new Villa Series, two ranch plans and one 1.5-story plan, from 1400 to over 2400 square feet. In this village, purchasers will enjoy the privacy of a single-family home without the maintenance of mowing the grass or shoveling the driveway when it snows. Each home in this series includes a fully sodded homesite, landscape package and irrigation system.
MCKELVEY’S LIBERTY SERIES
The Glen, starting in the $400s, offers four designs from McKelvey’s Liberty Series, two ranch, a 1.5-story, and a 2-story plan, from 1600 to over 3000 square feet. This series of homes was designed to appeal to every type of buyer with modern aspects and designer features for maximum curb appeal. The Hamilton ranch display is expected to start this fall in The Glen. Features of this home will include, 9’ ceilings on the first floor with 11’ ceilings in the Great Room, gourmet kitchen with built in appliances, luxury owner’s bath, finished lower level and much more.
NATURAL BEAUTY
The Preserve’s innovative site plan includes the preservation of a significant number of existing trees and extensive common ground to maintain the natural beauty of the site. The community, now being developed, includes trails, pocket parks and four lakes. McKelvey Homes consulted with many agencies on strategies for enhancing the butterfly, bee, and bird populations on the property. The builders plan to erect both a bird sanctuary and bee pollination area to protect and enhance the current wildlife in the proposed community. The common ground will encompass one-third of the site. Also, the Archdiocese Nature Preserve area is adjacent to west of the neighborhood and consists of an additional 23 acres of wooded area bordering Shrewsbury Creek.
PRIME LOCATION
The Preserve is situated near popular shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, as well as neighborhood parks. Its prime location off Interstate 44 will offer residents quick commutes and easy access to Downtown Saint Louis. The community will be served by highly rated Affton School District.
McKelvey Homes expects the community to be worth over $100 million when construction is complete. Streets are expected to be poured on the eastern portion of the site this year and construction of the display homes in The Glen and Villas are expected to start shortly.
To learn more about this exciting new community and to join our VIP list to be one of the first to purchase in The Preserve, visit mckelveyhomes.com.