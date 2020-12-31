McKelvey rings in the new year with fabulous communities

A new year means new beginnings, the chance to make changes and move forward. Maybe you’ve resolved to join a fitness club, start a new career, volunteer with a local charity, polish your golf game, learn to ski... The possibilities are endless. And McKelvey Homes has one more suggestion that could, quite literally, change the way you live!
Invest in a new McKelvey home! Build in a selection of the firm’s prime locations in St. Louis and St. Charles counties. Select the plan that best suits your lifestyle. Then consider the countless ways you can personalize your new home!
Addressed for success
McKelvey Homes’ neighborhood locations are carefully chosen for their natural beauty, easy access to major commuter routes and proximity to shopping, entertainment and top-ranked schools. The builder’s top-selling Designer Series is currently featured in these exceptional communities:
Inverness
Starting in the $400s, Inverness is situated between I-70 and 364, at the corner of Bryan and Feise Roads in Dardenne Prairie. Phase 2 of this sought-after community is now open with homesites clustered around numerous enclaves radiating from a main boulevard; landscaped roundabouts and islands; distinctive monuments; four lakes; extensive common ground and pocket parks; a meandering trail system connecting the various enclaves; and variable building setbacks to enhance your homes’ curb appeal and further emphasize the community’s open, park-like ambience.
The Villages at Sandfort Farm
From the upper $300s. Phase 3 is now open! Situated just north of I-70, between Zumbehl and Truman Roads, Sandfort Farm includes more than 33 acres of common ground, walking trails, a playground and community swimming pool. The attractive stone monument that marks the entrance is now complete! And confirming the neighborhood’s residential appeal, brand-new homes are going up everywhere!
Clarkson Meadows
From the upper $400s. Clarkson Meadows is located in an established residential area off Clarkson Road, a half-mile north of Manchester. Nestled in the western suburbs of St. Louis County, Ellisville is a wonderful community featuring great neighborhoods, the highly acclaimed Rockwood Schools and an outstanding parks and trails system. Hurry in, just a few opportunities remain!
Wyndemere Estates
From the mid $300s. Final opportunities remain in this tranquil and tree-lined community. Entered from Highway N, just two miles from I-64/40, giving residents direct access to the exciting shopping, dining and entertainment complexes of Lake Saint Louis. Public education is provided by the award-winning Wentzville School District, with secondary students attending Liberty High School.
Bur Oaks
From the mid $600s. Final opportunities remain in this dynamic setting entered from Wildhorse Creek Road, just 1.25 miles west of Long Road, Bur Oaks is the ultimate combination of privacy, natural beauty and convenience. Encircled by mature woods and common ground, this residential haven features oversize homesites, stunning views to the west, an onsite park and a network of picturesque walking trails.
A cut above the rest
McKelvey Homes’ Designer portfolio showcases quality-crafted ranch, 1.5-story and two-story plans, all built with a host of price-included amenities seldom found elsewhere. Among the many value-enhancing standards are 3-car garages, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, extensive hardwood flooring, direct-vent fireplaces, 75-gallon water heaters and zoned heating/cooling in multi-level plans. Lavish owner’s suites ensure privacy and comfort, and the island kitchens are appointed with designer cabinetry and granite countertops. With so much already included, imagine what you can do with additional options of your choice!
No time to build?
For customers in need of immediate possession, McKelvey has a variety of move-in-ready market homes in several outstanding locations. All homes are loaded with premium features and specially priced.
Move up to McKelvey in 2021! Visit mckelveyhomes.com for complete details.