McKelvey’s Clarkson Meadows to grand open in Ellisville this weekend!

Treat yourself this weekend as McKelvey Homes hosts an event marking the grand opening of Clarkson Meadows. Plans for the festive event include decadent desserts and the opportunity to be among the first to tour the community’s gorgeous “Muirfield” display.
Savvy home shoppers know the advantages of being among the first to purchase in a brand-new community. Prices will never be lower. “Early birds” have the first chance to choose their favorite home sites.
The picturesque setting and generously proportioned homesites are ideal for a hand-picked portfolio of eight plans from McKelvey’s top-selling Designer Series, all including a standard three-car garage, 9’ ceilings on the first floor, extensive hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, luxurious master suites and much more! Pre-construction pricing will start from the upper-$400s and the various three- and four-bedroom designs provide 2,283 to 4,015 square feet of luxurious living space.
Superb location
One of Clarkson Meadow’s most exciting attributes is its superb location in Ellisville, once ranked by Money magazine as one of the nation’s “25 Best Places to Live.” The community is situated in an established residential area off Clarkson Road, a half-mile north of Manchester. Nestled in the western suburbs of St. Louis County, Ellisville is a wonderful community featuring great neighborhoods, the highly acclaimed Rockwood Schools and an outstanding parks and trails system.
“As New Construction expands further and further to the west, we were extremely fortunate to acquire this piece of property,” observed Jim Brennan, McKelvey Homes’ president. “It’s close-in and surrounded by everything homeowners could possibly need or want on a day-to-day basis.”
Redevelopment of the Clarkson Meadow’s site and model home is complete; the neighborhood will consist of 14 McKelvey Homesites along with the communities current homes (25 homes all together), arranged around a cul-de-sac. Many homesites have mature trees on site.
In the spotlight
On display the “Muirfield,” a sophisticated, 3,717-square-foot story-and-a-half with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths. One of the firm’s most popular home designs, the floor plan features a main-floor master suite and wonderfully open layout, with the dining room, great room, breakfast and hearth rooms revolving around a central island kitchen. Upstairs are a loft, spacious bonus room and three large bedrooms, two served by a true Jack-&-Jill bath.
Ready to move now?
For those who are ready to move now, a “Sterling” ranch is under construction and will be move-in ready this summer! Ideal for entertaining, the 2,600-square-foot home is an open concept plan, with three bedrooms, a study, extensive hardwood flooring, a great room fireplace, deluxe expanded kitchen with premium cabinetry and stainless appliances and a lavish master bath with dual vanities and ceramic tile blanketing the floor, corner tub deck and shower walls. The Sterling’s sale price of $594,859 reflects a savings of $12,500. And this month, those who purchase a market home will also get $2,500 in free closing costs.
Andy Babor has been named community sales man-ager for Clarkson Meadows. He is now welcoming customers daily from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Clarkson Meadows. “This gives purchasers the opportunity to preview the model and tour and learn more about the neighborhood,” Babor remarked. “And with pre-construction pricing, the investment value of a home in this new community will never be greater.”
McKelvey Homes cordially invites you to join the celebration this weekend, Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14 from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. For more details on this fabulous new community, visit mckelveyhomes.com or call 314-581-0717.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!