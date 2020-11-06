McKelvey’s new display to Grand Open this weekend!

Here’s something to think about while putting up those fall decorations. Act quickly and next year you could be spending your holidays in a brand-new home at Wyndemere Estates in Lake St. Louis. Join the fun this Sunday from 2-5 pm as McKelvey celebrates the grand opening of the new Tuscany II ranch display! Also new to Wyndemere Estates, a brand new Larkspur 1½-story plan is under construction but with just four open home sites remaining you better act fast!
Now that so many homes are completed, prospective buyers are beginning to appreciate the site’s natural beauty and the vision for the design of this upscale neighborhood.
Spotlighting the “Tuscany II” by McKelvey Homes
An industry leader since 1898, McKelvey Homes’ newly designed “Tuscany II” Display is now open. The 2,203-square-foot award-winning plan is a dramatic three-bedroom Ranch with an innovative open concept.
The Tuscany II showcases an expanded kitchen with premium cabinetry, built in stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and family foyer. Extensive hardwood flooring and a direct-vent fireplace in the Great Room with built in bookcases complete the main area of the home. Other luxury features to look for include the lavish owner’s suite, with its large well-appointed master bath, ceramic tile, adult-height vanities an oversize shower and two large secondary bedrooms perfect for home office or home school space.
Innovative designs
The true value of these homes is even more apparent when buyers consider the luxury amenities included with this quality-crafted, energy-efficient home. Wyndemere Estates features 11 plans from the builder’s Classic and Designer Series, starting from $349,700 and appealing to the full spectrum of homebuyers.
Homes in the elegant Designer Series include a 3-car garage, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, a fireplace, state-of-the-art appliances, premium cabinetry and dual HVAC units in multi-level designs. Also included in the Designer Series, granite kitchen countertops and extensive hardwood flooring add to the impressive list of standards.
Location, location, location
Tranquil and tree-lined, the community is entered from Highway N, just two miles from I-64/40, giving residents direct access to the exciting shopping, dining and entertainment complexes of Lake Saint Louis.
Public education is provided by the award-winning Wentzville School District, with secondary students attending Liberty High School.
Prompt move-in opportunities
Can’t wait to build? Three market homes are now under construction at Wyndemere Estates giving home buyers prompt move-in opportunities. The brand new Craftsman-styled, 1½-story “Larkspur,” $541,202, plus $2,500 in closing costs, is projected for completion this winter. Highlights include a 3-car garage, spectacular island kitchen, banks of windows in the fireside great room, a lavish main-floor owner’s retreat, study perfect for working from home or home school studies, a spacious bonus room and three generous bedrooms and two baths on the upper level.
Also, under construction, a 1½-story “Provence” with four bedrooms and 3½ baths. This home includes a 3-car garage, see through stone fireplace with bookcases, 11’ ceilings in the great room, gourmet kitchen with built in stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. It features extensive hardwood flooring throughout the main floor, first floor owner’s suite with luxurious vaulted bathroom, separate vanities, and a spa like tub and shower. Listed for $577,421 plus, $2,500 in closing costs.
And, just starting, a two-story “Carlyle,” priced in the upper $400’s, plus $2,500 in closing costs, projected for completion next spring. Highlights include a 3-car garage, large open floorplan with extensive hardwood flooring, luxurious kitchen with build in stainless appliances and quartz countertops, lavish second floor owner’s suite with three generous sized bedrooms and bonus room.
Wyndemere Estates is fully described on the builder’s website, mckelveyhomes.com, and community sales manager Sheri Luster invites you to join the fun this Sunday from 2-5 pm for a tour of the new Tuscany II display.
