McKelvey’s Phase 2 at Inverness now open!

Huge crowds turned out for the grand opening of Inverness last year and their excitement was understandable. Situated between I-70 and 364, at the corner of Bryan and Feise Roads, Inverness is one of Dardenne Prairie’s most anticipated new-home developments in recent years. At this enviable location, McKelvey Homes, Payne Family Homes and Lombardo Homes have joined forces to create an extraordinary master-planned community on 106 acres.
Phase 2 of this sought-after community is now open and had a flurry of excited homebuyers waiting to purchase their perfect homesite! Since the inaugural celebration, tremendous progress has been made at the site, and early visitors who may have been “just curious” at the time will definitely want to see this neighborhood again. The attractive stone monuments and grand parkway that mark the entrance are now complete and confirm the neighborhood’s residential appeal. Brand-new homes are going up everywhere!
Inverness’ 266 homesites are clustered around numerous enclaves radiating from a main boulevard, landscaped roundabouts and islands, distinctive monuments — some with pedestrian arches, four lakes, extensive common ground and pocket parks and a meandering trail system connecting the various enclaves. A unique element of the Inverness site plan: variable building setbacks, will enhance the homes’ curb appeal and further emphasize the community’s open, park-like ambience.
The crème de la crème
Adding to the excitement at Inverness, McKelvey Homes is celebrating the opening for sales in the second phase this weekend! Featuring gorgeous large-wooded and lakeside homesites, the 11-plan portfolio features innovative ranch, 1½, and two-story floor plans. Starting from the $400s, the collection offers designs ranging from 2,000 to 4,015 square feet.
Superbly crafted, the designer collection exemplifies the builder’s invitation to “move up to McKelvey.” Included with all homes in the portfolio are 3-car garages, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, hardwood flooring, direct-vent fireplaces, luxurious owner suites and island kitchens with designer cabinetry and granite surfaces.
Spotlighting the LaSalle by McKelvey Homes
An industry leader since 1898, McKelvey Homes is featuring its top-selling designer series, encompassing 2,203 to 4,015 square feet, based from $411,000. The 3,993-square-foot LaSalle display is a dramatic four-bedroom Ranch, a customer favorite, shown with a finished lower level.
In addition to the portfolio’s many upscale standards, the LaSalle showcases a split bedroom layout, newly-designed expanded kitchen and family foyer, 11-foot great room ceiling, a finished lower level and a covered patio. Other luxury features to look for include the lavish master suite, with its large well-appointed master bath, ceramic tile, separate vanities and oversized shower featuring the U by Moen Smart Shower System with luxurious shower head, two body sprays and a separate hand held shower.
Ready to move soon?
Instantly accessible to the Page Extension, just west of Bryan Road, Invernesshas three market homes under construction ready to move in this spring! A beautifully customized 1½-story Turnberry is one of the four homes under construction. Highlights include a 3-car garage, direct vent stone fireplace, lavish main-floor owner’s suite and three bedrooms surrounding a spacious step-up bonus room on the upper level. This elegant home is offered for $689,823, plus $2,500 in free closing costs! Three additional market homes are also under construction, a Tuscany II, LaSalle Ranch and Muirfield all will be ready in late spring!
Phase 1 has several opportunities still available on premium homesites. Cul-de-sac and tree-lined homesites still remain! So, stop in this weekend to see the latest in new-home design and check out the stunning new homesites in phase 2; visit Inverness this weekend. Directions and details can be found online at McKelveyHomes.com