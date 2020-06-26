New home sites released at Pinewoods Estates

Payne Family Homes, recently voted Best Home Builder in St. Louis, is proud to announce the grand release of 32 new home sites coming soon to Pinewoods Estates in Wentzville.
This release marks the opening of Phase III in this architecturally stunning new home neighborhood, where each classic exterior features the warm and luxury of brick and/or stone.
Pinewoods Estates is an appealing development for its unique neighborhood layout. Home sites wrap a central water feature with fountain. Sprawling common ground, walking trail, a community park and playground are nestled into this central gathering space. And, a covered pavilion with picnic seating and BBQ invite neighborhood socials. Plus, the renowned St. Louis area home builder – Payne Family Homes – is recognized for its union-quality construction, appealing architectural detail, award-winning open floor plan design, and its extensive personalization opportunities.
Pinewoods Estates offers residents enviable community amenities and quality Wentzville Schools
Distinctive ranch, 1.5 story and 2 story homes from Payne’s Vision and Lifestyle series of homes are offered on new home sites just released on Saturday, June 27th. The new home sites are situated to the west of the water feature. Many home sites back to the neighborhood lake; others back to trees. Follow Payne Family Homes signage down Interstate Drive in Wentzville to locate the professionally-staged Franklin model home on display and meet with Luke Baumgartner to learn more.
Exterior elevations each feature warm, luxurious brick and/or stone
You’ll find that available floor plans range in size from 1,615 sq. ft. to 3,388 sq. ft. with a multitude of configurations which allow buyers to personalize their favorite floor plan to perfectly suit their one-of-a-kind lifestyle. Finish the lower level, build four or even five bedrooms, choose a 3-car garage, build two owner’s suites, add an optional eagle’s nest to convert your favorite ranch to a 1.5 story… There’s even a wheelchair-friendly floor plan with accessibility options, providing easy access exactly where it’s needed. The available options are amazing!
Plus, once you’ve configured the perfect floor plan for your family, you’ll work one-on-one with a new home construction design specialist to select all the colors, fixtures and finishes to truly reflect your own personal sense of style. Check out our inspiring online galleries! It’s at the Payne Family Homes Design Studio that our house really becomes your home!
Community Manager Luke Baumgartner is happy to assist you anyway you choose to explore Pinewoods Estates and its new home sites:
- Our display homes and quick move homes are open and available for live tours. We are abiding by social distancing and exercising safety precautions for the continued good health of our staff and visitors.
- Personal, one-to-one private meetings are available at the Sales Office located at 703 Myatt Drive, Wentzville, MO 63385.
- Choose a virtual neighborhood showing! Luke is eager to Facetime, Zoom, Skype, or what-have-you. Just reach out at 314-520-8133 or email to schedule a time.
- Explore our virtual home tour gallery to enjoy 360 degree walkthroughs of featured floor plans. Chat online now for quick answers to your hottest questions.
Payne Family Homes has enjoyed tremendous response to home sites previously released in the first two phases at Pinewoods Estates, so don’t delay. All home sites are offered first come first served.
Arrive at Pinewoods Estates by traveling I-70 to Highway Z / Church Street. Proceed south on Highway Z, turning right onto Interstate Drive. Pinewoods Estates is just west of Wilmer Road at Cottage Grove Drive. Cottage Grove Drive is just east of Hepperman Road. Pinewoods Estates is only minutes from Wentzville Parkway and served by the desirable Wentzville School District.
Payne Family Homes thanks readers of St. Louis Magazine for voting us Best Home Builder in St. Louis in June 2020. It is our privilege and absolute joy to serve families and communities in the St. Louis region.
