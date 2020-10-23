New Tuscany II display now open

Here’s something to think about while carving pumpkins and putting up those fall decorations. Act quickly and next year, you could be greeting trick-or-treaters in a brand-new home at Wyndemere Estates in Lake St. Louis. Fall sales are in full swing this season with a brand-new Tuscany II ranch display now open, a new Larkspur 1½-story plan under construction and five outstanding home sites remaining.
“Now that so many homes have been completed, prospective buyers are beginning to appreciate the site’s natural beauty and our vision for the design of this upscale neighborhood,” McKelvey Homes president Jim Brennan remarked.
Spotlighting the “Tuscany II” by McKelvey Homes
An industry leader since 1898, McKelvey Homes will open a “Tuscany II” Display in October. The 2203-square-foot display is an award-winning dramatic three-bedroom Ranch with innovative open floor plan.
In addition to the portfolio’s upscale standards – the Tuscany II showcases an expanded kitchen with premium cabinetry, built in stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and family foyer. Extensive hardwood flooring and a direct-vent fireplace in the Great Room with built in bookcases complete the main area of the home. Other luxury features to look for include the lavish owner’s suite, with its large well-appointed master bath, ceramic tile, adult-height vanities and oversize shower and two large secondary bedrooms perfect for home office or home school space.
Innovative designs
The true value of these homes is even more apparent when buyers consider the luxury amenities included with this quality-crafted, energy-efficient home. Wyndemere Estates features 11 plans from the builder’s Classic and Designer Series, starting from $349,700 and appealing to the full spectrum of homebuyers.
Homes in the elegant Designer Series include a 3-car garage, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, a fireplace, state-of-the-art appliances, premium cabinetry and dual HVAC units in multi-level designs. Also included in the Designer Series, granite kitchen countertops and extensive hardwood flooring add to the impressive list of standards.
Location, location, location
Tranquil and tree-lined, the community is entered from Highway N, just two miles from I-64/40, giving residents direct access to the exciting shopping, dining, and entertainment complexes of Lake Saint Louis.
Public education is provided by the award-winning Wentzville School District, with secondary students attending Liberty High School.
Prompt move-in opportunities
Can’t wait to build? Three market homes are now under construction at Wyndemere Estates giving home buyers prompt move-in opportunities. The brand-new Craftsman-styled, 1½-story “Larkspur,” $541,202, plus $2,500 in closing costs, is projected for completion this winter. Highlights include a 3-car garage, spectacular island kitchen, banks of windows in the fireside great room, a lavish main-floor owner’s retreat, study perfect for working from home or home school studies, a spacious bonus room and three generous bedrooms and two baths on the upper level.
Also, under construction, a two-story “Carlyle,” $480,627, plus $2,500 in closing costs, projected for completion this winter. Highlights include a 3-car garage, large open floorplan with extensive hardwood flooring, luxurious kitchen with build in stainless appliances and quartz countertops, lavish second floor owner’s suite with three generous-sized bedrooms and bonus room.
And a 1½-story “Provence” with four bedrooms and 3½ baths. This home includes a 3-car garage, see through stone fireplace with bookcases, 11’ ceilings in the great room, gourmet kitchen with built in stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Extensive hardwood flooring throughout the main floor, first floor owner’s suite with luxurious vaulted bathroom, separate vanities, and a spa like tub and shower. Listed for $577,421 plus, $2,500 in closing costs.
Wyndemere Estates is fully described on the builder’s website, mckelveyhomes.com, and community sales manager Sheri Luster invites questions at 636-332-9884.
