New year new you: Start your new year by building a new McKelvey Home!

The prospect of building a new home is exciting anytime of the year but right now seems to be exceptional. The New Year signifies fresh beginnings and a new home is certainly a good way to start the year. That said, there is no better time to purchase a new McKelvey home. The process is effortless: choose your favorite McKelvey neighborhood; choose the floorplan that is right for you; select the options that are important to you; start improving your life.
Need to move right away? McKelvey has an outstanding selection of market homes available for immediate possession, loaded with upgrades and specially priced.
A cut above the rest
Quality-crafted from foundation to finish, the luxury features built into every McKelvey Designer home are beyond comparison. Included in the price are 3-car garages, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, hardwood flooring, direct-vent fireplaces, premium cabinetry, granite countertops and much, much more.
Now think about the countless ways you might personalize your to-be-built home. Design a home office or study room. Create an outdoor living area or a deluxe gourmet kitchen. Line the fireplace with floor-to-ceiling stone or built-in display shelves. Create a custom staircase, or add glamor to the master bath with a free-standing tub. The choices are yours.
Design your home – or move in today
Here’s a quick checklist of the chic neighborhoods in St. Charles and St. Louis Counties where you can build and customize or find stunning homes ready for immediate move-in. For photos and complete descriptions, visit the company website, mckelveyhomes.com.
Inverness: Starting in the $400s, Inverness is situated between I-70 and 364, at the corner of Bryan and Feise Roads in Dardenne Prairie. Phase 2 of this sought-after community is now open with homesites clustered around numerous enclaves radiating from a main boulevard; landscaped roundabouts and islands; distinctive monuments; four lakes; extensive common ground and pocket parks; a meandering trail system connecting the various enclaves; and variable building setbacks to enhance your homes’ curb appeal and further emphasize the community’s open, park-like ambience.
The Villages at Sandfort Farm: From the upper $300s. Phase 3 is now open! Situated just north of I-70, between Zumbehl and Truman Roads, Sandfort Farm includes more than 33 acres of common ground, walking trails, a playground and community swimming pool. The attractive stone monument that marks the entrance is now complete! And confirming the neighborhood’s residential appeal, brand-new homes are going up everywhere!
Clarkson Meadows: From the upper $400s. Clarkson Meadows is located in an established residential area off Clarkson Road, a half-mile north of Manchester. Nestled in the western suburbs of St. Louis County, Ellisville is a wonderful community featuring great neighborhoods, the highly acclaimed Rockwood Schools and an outstanding parks and trails system. Hurry in, just a few opportunities remain!
Wyndemere Estates: From the mid $300s. Final opportunities remain in this tranquil and tree-lined community. Entered from Highway N, just two miles from I-64/40, giving residents direct access to the exciting shopping, dining and entertainment complexes of Lake Saint Louis. Public education is provided by the award-winning Wentzville School District, with secondary students attending Liberty High School.
Bur Oaks: From the mid $600s. Final opportunities remain in this dynamic setting entered from Wildhorse Creek Road, just 1.25 miles west of Long Road, Bur Oaks is the ultimate combination of privacy, natural beauty and convenience. Encircled by mature woods and common ground, this residential haven features oversize homesites, stunning views to the west, an onsite park and a network of picturesque walking trails.
No time to build?
For customers in need of immediate possession, McKelvey has a variety of move-in-ready market homes in several outstanding locations. All homes are loaded with premium features and specially priced.
For the ultimate in quality and value, “Move up to McKelvey” now!
Visit mckelveyhomes.com for complete details.