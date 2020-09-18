 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
 
Brand Ave. Studios
more info

Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

October is Open House Season at Innsbrook
0 comments
sponsored

October is Open House Season at Innsbrook

  • 0
innsbrook lake house

Experience the serene beauty of a Midwestern fall this October by visiting distinctive Open Houses at Innsbrook, a peaceful, recreational lake community just 45 minutes west of St. Louis. Tour stunning lakeside getaways and tucked-away A-frame retreats set amidst vibrant, picture-perfect autumn foliage at your convenience, seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on both a walk-in and appointment basis.

246A0046-edited-SMALL.JPG

Helping families get away from it all, together 

At Innsbrook, families can spend quality time together in nature, hiking, kayaking, fishing, swimming, relaxing – and even working remotely – all while safely social-distanced from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. This year, more than ever, families are taking refuge around the campfire with loved ones in the resort’s beautiful and secluded natural surroundings. 

Innsbrook is known for its recreational and residential properties, including its signature rustic and refined A-frame chalets, most of which are located on the shores of the community’s 100+ scenic lakes, as well as its luxury getaway homes with breathtaking lake or woodland views. Property owners enjoy a wide range of amenities and family activities year-round, from a fitness and aquatics facility with a lazy river, to yoga classes, speaker series, wine tastings, art workshops, kids’ camps and more.

2306_Front_2.jpg

Best of both worlds: Luxury comforts in commune with nature 

Several styles of getaways, from mid-range price points to expansive, high-end properties, are available for public viewing, including open-design, custom lake homes and chalets perfect for entertaining guests both outdoors and in. Innsbrook is growing, and new lots are available for building at the Lake Apfel Chalet Community, the Lake Klor cottage community, with lots starting at just $62,500. 

Some coveted features include multi-tiered decks, unobstructed panoramic lake or forest views, breathtaking cedar-lined, vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, stone accent columns, two-story fireplaces, hand-finished wood floors and magnificent, floor-to-ceiling walls of windows welcoming streaming natural light. 

Front_2.jpg

See for yourself, no appointment necessary 

Visitors should grab a map at Innsbrook’s main gate and head to the Aspen Center to connect with one of their real estate experts. After viewing properties, guests can enjoy a glass of wine, small bites, and live music during our patio Uncorked events overlooking Lake Aspen, hit some drives from the 18-hole public golf course, or visit the Clubhouse Bar & Grille.

Innsbrook Logo

 

Innsbrook’s beautiful properties are available to view each day. 

To speak with an Innsbrook expert agent today about finding the perfect lakehouse getaway (without going too far), check out innsbrooklife.com, call 636.928.3366 x9199 or email properties@innsbrook-resort.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Final closeout underway at Main Street Crossing
Home Builder

Final closeout underway at Main Street Crossing

Content by Payne Family Homes. Winding through the breathtaking hills of Wildwood, keep your eyes wide open. You’ll find a hidden treasure set back off of Highway 109 near 100 as you enter the heart of downtown Wildwood – Main Street Crossing.

Get your move on now!
Home Builder

Get your move on now!

Content by Payne Family Homes. Wouldn’t you love a fresh, clean, never-before-lived-in new home offering union quality construction, plus all-new appliances, new flooring, new kitchen and bath, new windows and doors – everything new from rooftop to foundation? And, everything backed by builder and manufacturer warranties for total peace of mind?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports