October is Open House Season at Innsbrook

Experience the serene beauty of a Midwestern fall this October by visiting distinctive Open Houses at Innsbrook, a peaceful, recreational lake community just 45 minutes west of St. Louis. Tour stunning lakeside getaways and tucked-away A-frame retreats set amidst vibrant, picture-perfect autumn foliage at your convenience, seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on both a walk-in and appointment basis.
Helping families get away from it all, together
At Innsbrook, families can spend quality time together in nature, hiking, kayaking, fishing, swimming, relaxing – and even working remotely – all while safely social-distanced from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. This year, more than ever, families are taking refuge around the campfire with loved ones in the resort’s beautiful and secluded natural surroundings.
Innsbrook is known for its recreational and residential properties, including its signature rustic and refined A-frame chalets, most of which are located on the shores of the community’s 100+ scenic lakes, as well as its luxury getaway homes with breathtaking lake or woodland views. Property owners enjoy a wide range of amenities and family activities year-round, from a fitness and aquatics facility with a lazy river, to yoga classes, speaker series, wine tastings, art workshops, kids’ camps and more.
Best of both worlds: Luxury comforts in commune with nature
Several styles of getaways, from mid-range price points to expansive, high-end properties, are available for public viewing, including open-design, custom lake homes and chalets perfect for entertaining guests both outdoors and in. Innsbrook is growing, and new lots are available for building at the Lake Apfel Chalet Community, the Lake Klor cottage community, with lots starting at just $62,500.
Some coveted features include multi-tiered decks, unobstructed panoramic lake or forest views, breathtaking cedar-lined, vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, stone accent columns, two-story fireplaces, hand-finished wood floors and magnificent, floor-to-ceiling walls of windows welcoming streaming natural light.
See for yourself, no appointment necessary
Visitors should grab a map at Innsbrook’s main gate and head to the Aspen Center to connect with one of their real estate experts. After viewing properties, guests can enjoy a glass of wine, small bites, and live music during our patio Uncorked events overlooking Lake Aspen, hit some drives from the 18-hole public golf course, or visit the Clubhouse Bar & Grille.
Innsbrook’s beautiful properties are available to view each day.
To speak with an Innsbrook expert agent today about finding the perfect lakehouse getaway (without going too far), check out innsbrooklife.com, call 636.928.3366 x9199 or email properties@innsbrook-resort.com.
