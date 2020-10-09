Phase 3 now open at McKelvey’s Villages at Sandfort Farm

Huge crowds turned out for the grand opening of The Villages at Sandfort Farm last year and their excitement was understandable. Situated just north of I-70, between Zumbehl and Truman Roads, historic Sandfort Farm is one of St. Charles’ most anticipated new-home developments in recent years. At this enviable location, McKelvey Homes, Lombardo Homes and Payne Family Homes have joined forces to create an extraordinary master-planned community consisting of 253 homesites clustered around numerous cul-de-sacs radiating from a single main boulevard.
Since the inaugural celebration, tremendous progress has been made at the site and early visitors who may have been “just curious” at the time will definitely want to see this neighborhood again. Much of Sandfort Farm’s planned amenities, which include more than 33 acres of common ground, walking trails, a playground, swimming pool and a 3,900-square-foot pool house have started to take shape. The attractive stone monument that marks the entrance is now complete! And confirming the neighborhood’s residential appeal, brand-new homes are going up everywhere!
The crème de la crème
Adding to the excitement at The Villages at Sandfort Farm, McKelvey Homes is celebrating the opening for sales in the third and final phase this weekend! Featuring large tree-lined homesites, the 11-plan portfolio features innovative ranch, 1½ and two-story floor plans. Starting from the $400s, the collection offers designs ranging from 2,000 to 4,015 square feet.
Superbly crafted, the Designer collection exemplifies the builder’s invitation to “move up to McKelvey.” Included with all homes in the portfolio are 3-car garages, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, hardwood flooring, direct-vent fireplaces, luxurious owner suites and island kitchens with designer cabinetry and granite surfaces.
Quality that shows
On display at The Villages at Sandfort Farm is the spectacular 1½-story “Turnberry,” illustrating McKelvey’s superb craftsmanship, impressive array of luxury standard features and some of the custom options available. Highlighted by a new modern farmhouse elevation, this innovative four-bedroom plan is shown with an 11-foot great room ceiling and step-up bonus room on the upper level.
Ready to move soon?
Four stunning market homes are now under construction, including our newest 1½ story “Larkspur” with four bedrooms, 3½ baths and modern farmhouse exterior. Features of this home include a large open floorplan with extensive hardwood flooring, expanded kitchen, first floor owner’s suite, 11’ ceilings in the great room and much more! The Larkspur is priced at $555,946. A 1½-story “Provence” with four bedrooms and 3½ baths is also under construction and listed for $578,966. Two ranch plans are also now under construction and priced between $463,033 and $500,635. Act now on these market homes and get $2,500 in free closings costs!
Close to everything
The Villages at Sandfort Farm is nearby the Katy Trail, historic riverfront, Streets of St. Charles and other city attractions. And I-70, Highway 94, 370, Earth City and the airport are all within 15 minutes of the entrance.
• • •
For more details on this sensational new community,
visit mckelveyhomes.com or call 636-891-3693.
Be the first to know
