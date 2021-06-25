Summerville of St. Andrew’s move-in set for later this summer!

Purposefully designed
Summerville is designed to provide endless enjoyment, activities, and a close sense of community among the residents. Residents start moving in later this summer.
“Summerville of St. Andrew’s is like no other adult community you will find,” said Mary Alice Ryan, President and CEO of St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System. “We will work with you to make your dreams a reality.”
Summerville features 96 rental patio homes in what they’re calling “pocket neighborhoods.” These neighborhoods foster engagement, with neighbors strolling the walking paths, stopping to shoot the breeze with those relaxing on their front porch. Its size is just right for neighbors to know each other.
Feeling of community
“Summerville is a community that will encourage you and your neighbors to come and enjoy life together,” said Ryan. “From our personal services and popular amenities to fitness, learning, socialization – you’ll find it all here!”
Like an old-time neighborhood enhanced with modern conveniences, life at Summerville is comfortable and smartly designed. One- or two-bedroom homes are rightsized for residents, with extra space for entertaining friends. As an innovative community, each home includes state of the art, user-friendly technology to connect with others, plan activities, elevate wellness, and help residents stay safe.
Modern amenities
Highlights of the patio home include sought-after features such as:
- Spacious single-level with open floor plans
- Walkout patio or deck
- Stainless steel appliances
- Extra storage space
- Walk-in showers
- Video doorbell
- ADT security system
- Washer/dryer hookups
- Total maintenance
Outdoor activities
In addition to all the amenities inside each home, close attention was paid to ensure there is just as much fun to be had once people walk out their front doors. “You’re really going to want to spend quality time outside,” continued Ryan. “We’ve got bocce ball, pickleball, croquet, we’ve got pavilions, fire pits, barbecue pits, a community garden, a stocked lake, and pathways for walking your dog and biking. Summerville has it all.”
The community is designed with numerous indoor and outdoor spaces for social, recreational, educational, and cultural activities, ensuring there’s never a dull moment. Evening dining is offered on-site six days a week by the Executive Chef and the best local restaurants. Residents also have access to Cubigo, a user-friendly resident portal for community recreation, wellness, and concierge services.
Convenient location
Summerville’s location is also a big selling point, with Eureka offering a quiet community setting that’s only minutes from major attractions in the St. Louis area. Plus, the Summerville location offers gorgeous views of the surrounding areas. “We saw this beautiful piece of property and knew we needed to share it with seniors in the area,” added Ryan. ”From the Summerville hilltop, you’ll overlook a lovely expanse of the Missouri River Valley. It’s a perfect vista!”
St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System sponsors and manages the new development that opens August 2021. They aim to provide innovative customizable lifestyles that today’s active seniors desire and deserve.
“You do not want to miss out on Summerville, especially with pre-opening pricing specials,” added Ryan. “How can this not become your personal paradise?”
For more information, please visit OurSummerville.com or call 314-697-1155. The Summerville Information Center is open by same day appointment anytime.