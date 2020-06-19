The hottest spots in town!

The heat is on! And McKelvey Homes isn’t talking about the weather. It’s the height of construction season and, to make room for more, the legendary homebuilder is offering phenomenal sale prices on its current supply of move-in ready Designer market homes.
For homebuyers, the timing couldn’t be better. McKelvey’s market homes are attractively landscaped, so the yards are instantly ready for outdoor enjoyment. There’s time to meet new neighbors, and families with children can be settled in before the start of the school year. Even more important, at these prices, the investment value simply can’t be matched.
It’s all included
McKelvey’s quality-crafted Designer Series offers a great selection of stylish floor plans with up to 4,015 square feet of luxurious living space. Each home is built with the most up-to-date, energy-efficient construction techniques and an array of deluxe standard features seldom found elsewhere.
Among the many price-included amenities are 3-car garages, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, extensive hardwood flooring, stunning island kitchens, granite countertops, designer cabinetry, 75-gallon water heaters and dual HVAC systems in multi-level plans.
In all the right places
McKelvey Homes’ neighborhood locations are carefully chosen for their natural beauty, easy access to major thoroughfares, highly ranked schools and proximity to shopping, dining and recreational facilities. You’ll find move-in ready market homes in these fine communities. Ready to make your move? McKelvey Homes is ready for you in these preferred communities:
Muirfield Manor (636-379-6880)
On Feise Road in O’Fallon, choose from two fabulous move-in ready market homes. The 4-bedroom “Provence” is sale-priced at $545,557, a savings of $12,500 and features a see-thru fireplace between the great room and hearth room, a vaulted bath in the main-floor master suite and a step-bonus room on the upper level. Priced at $435,289, McKelvey’s hot selling ranch, the “Tuscany II” includes a 3-car garage, oversized island in the gourmet kitchen, quartz countertops, extensive hardwood flooring and luxurious master bedroom suite.
Wyndemere Estates (636-332-9884)
Tranquil and tree-lined, Wyndemere Estates is situated off Highway N, two miles from I-64/40. Built in this scenic neighborhood, the “Sterling” display is now for sale and loaded with luxury amenities, including a 3-car garage, a gourmet kitchen, extensive hardwood flooring, finished lower level and much more. This market home is sale-priced at $454,000 with an incredible $50,135 in savings! Also, a “Tuscany II” ranch is move in ready and specially priced at $415,000 with savings of $56,439.
Clarkson Meadows (314-469-6669)
McKelvey is showcasing a “Sterling” in Clarkson Meadows, the firm’s spectacular new community off Clarkson Road in Ellisville. This ranch design is one of the builder’s most popular plans, with its expanded gourmet kitchen, open floorplan, extensive hardwood flooring and luxurious master suite. The Sterling is sale-priced $594,859 with $12,500 in savings.
Inverness (636-686-8747)
Two market homes are move-in ready at McKelvey’s newest community Inverness, in Dardenne Prairie. The “Sterling” ranch features an expanded gourmet kitchen, 3-bedrooms with study, walk out lower level and much more specially priced at $588,541 with $12,500 in savings. Also, a 1.5-story Muirfield is move in ready next month and sale priced at $619,639 with $12,500 in savings!
The Villages of Provence (314-831-7227)
Final opportunity is this prestigious neighborhood! Just blocks from historic downtown St. Charles. Specially priced at $539,294, with savings of $64,225, the fabulous 4-bedroom 1.5-story “Provence” Display is currently available and move in ready!
For buyers in need of prompt possession, but with a little time to spare, McKelvey has additional market homes under construction with in The Villages at Sandfort Farm in St. Charles City, Schuessler Valley Estates in Sunset Hills, Bur Oaks in Chesterfield and on various custom sites.
For full descriptions of these exceptional quick-move-in opportunities, visit mckelveyhomes.com.
Be the first to know
