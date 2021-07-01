The hottest spots in town

Summer’s here, and things are heating up at McKelvey Homes. Construction is booming, and the respected homebuilder has an amazing selection of designer market homes, ready for immediate move-in or are soon to be completed, in two of the region’s hottest-selling neighborhoods.
For homebuyers, the timing couldn’t be better. McKelvey’s market homes are attractively landscaped, so the yards are instantly ready for outdoor enjoyment. There’s time to meet new neighbors and families with children can be settled in before the start of the school year.
It’s all included!
McKelvey’s quality-crafted Designer Series offers a great selection of stylish floorplans with up to 4,015 square feet of luxurious living space. Each home is built with the most up-to-date, energy-efficient construction techniques and an array of deluxe standard features seldom found elsewhere.
Among the many price-included amenities are 3-car garages, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, extensive hardwood flooring, stunning island kitchens, granite countertops, designer cabinetry, 75-gallon water heaters, and dual HVAC systems in multi-level plans.
Ready to make your move? McKelvey Homes is ready for you in these preferred communities:
Hot spot: Inverness (636-686-8747)
Instantly accessible to the Page Extension, just west of Bryan Road, Inverness has two completed market homes that are move in ready! Variable setbacks are a unique element of the Inverness site plan and will enhance the homes’ curb appeal and further emphasize the community’s open, park-like ambience.
Available now, the “LaSalle” Ranch Plan, offered for $698,040. This home boasts many of the features that you see in our display home at Inverness. Also available, a 1.5-story “Muirfield.” Highlights of this move-in ready home include, a 3-car garage, direct vent stone fireplace, lavish main-floor owner’s suite, composite deck, and three bedrooms surrounding a spacious step-up bonus room on the upper level. This elegant home is offered for $739,041. Both homes feature landscaping and irrigation system. Four additional market homes are also under construction for those who are ready to move soon.
Hot spot: Bur Oaks (314-378-2186)
A haven from the hectic pace of daily living where you can entertain the kids at the on-site park, take a stroll along the walking paths, or watch for eagles at the trail lookout, Bur Oaks still provides owners with instant access to every day-to-day conveniences just a few miles away in Chesterfield Valley. Hurry in! Just three opportunities remain!
Available now, the 1.5-story “Turnberry” display, listed for $1,108,780, epitomizes McKelvey’s up-to-the-minute residential design. Special features to look for include a comfy sitting area in the luxurious main-floor owner’s suite; a gourmet island kitchen with built-in stainless-steel appliances, custom cabinetry and quartz countertops; unique “family foyer” entrance; stone-front fireplace and custom bookshelves in the hearth room; a step-up bonus room, three generous bedrooms, and a Jack-&-Jill bath and third full bath on the upper level; finished lower level; and a gorgeous, covered deck off the breakfast room.
Also available now, a “LaSalle” Ranch plan, offered for $897,802. This gorgeous, 2804 sq ft, split bedroom plan offers an open floor plan concept with 11’ ceilings in the great room, gourmet kitchen with built-in stainless-steel appliances, a spa like owner’s suite with large luxurious shower, separate vanities, and large walk-in closet, and covered deck off of the breakfast room. Available soon, a Muirfield market home, offered for $945,214. Among the many features of this stunning, light-filled home are a 42” gas fireplace with wrap around bookshelves in the hearth room; 11’ ceilings in the great room; gourmet kitchen with built-in stainless-steel appliances; a vaulted bath, lavished with ceramic tile, in the main-floor owner’s suite; and on the upper level, a step-up bonus room, Jack-&-Jill bath serving two of the bedrooms, and a third full bath.
For full descriptions of these exceptional quick-move-in opportunities, visit mckelveyhomes.com.