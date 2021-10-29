Treat yourself this Halloween, visit McKelvey’s Inverness

Here’s something to think about while carving pumpkins and putting up those final Halloween decorations. Act quickly and, next year, you could be greeting trick-or-treaters in a brand-new home at Inverness. Situated between I-70 and 364, at the corner of Bryan and Feise Roads, Inverness is one of Dardenne Prairie’s most anticipated new-home developments in recent years. At this enviable location, McKelvey Homes, Fischer Homes, and Lombardo Homes have joined forces to create an extraordinary master-planned community on 106 acres.
Phase 2 of this sought-after community opened with a flurry of excited homebuyers waiting to purchase their perfect homesite! Since the inaugural celebration, tremendous progress has been made at the site. The attractive stone monuments and grand parkway that mark the entrance are now complete, the gazebo marking the entrance to phase 2 is now complete, and confirming the neighborhood’s residential appeal, brand-new homes are going up everywhere!
Inverness’ 266 homesites are clustered around numerous enclaves radiating from the main boulevard; landscaped roundabouts and islands; distinctive monuments, some with pedestrian arches; four lakes; extensive common ground and pocket parks; and a meandering trail system connecting the various enclaves. A unique element of the Inverness site plan, variable building setbacks will enhance the homes’ curb appeal and further emphasize the community’s open, park-like ambiance.
A cut above the rest
St. Louisans need no introduction to McKelvey Homes’ 124-year reputation for fine craftsmanship. Featuring the top-selling Designer Series Collection, McKelvey continues to build a tradition of excellence at Inverness. The 11-plan portfolio features innovative ranch, 1.5, and two-story floor plans. Starting from the mid $400s, the collection offers designs ranging from 2,000 to 4,015 square feet.
Superbly crafted, the Designer Collection exemplifies the builder’s invitation to “move up to McKelvey.” Included with all homes in the portfolio are 3-car garages, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, hardwood flooring, direct-vent fireplaces, luxurious owner suites, and island kitchens with designer cabinetry and granite surfaces.
Spotlighting the “LaSalle” by McKelvey Homes
On display at Inverness is the 3993-square-foot “LaSalle;” A dramatic 4-bedroom Ranch, a customer favorite, with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining and shown with a finished lower level.
In addition to the portfolio’s many upscale standards, the LaSalle showcases a split bedroom layout, newly designed expanded kitchen and family foyer, 11-foot great room ceiling, a finished lower level, and a covered patio.
Ready to move soon?
Instantly accessible to the Page Extension, just west of Bryan Road, Inverness has four market homes that are under construction! Two 1.5 Story Homes in phase one. A 1.5 story “Provence”. This home boasts 11’ ceilings in the great room with a see-thru fireplace, built-in stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, extensive hardwood flooring, and much more. This gorgeous home is listed for $727,795. The other is a beautifully customized 1.5-story “Turnberry.” Highlights of this home include a 3-car garage, direct vent stone fireplace, lavish main-floor owner’s suite, covered patio, and three bedrooms surrounding a spacious step-up bonus room on the upper level. This elegant home is offered for $780,142. Two additional ranch-style market homes are under construction in phase two.
Stop in the sales office to see the latest in new home design and check out the move-in ready opportunities. Directions and details can be found online at McKelveyHomes.com.