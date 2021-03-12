Tree-lined homesites in Chesterfield

Award-winning St. Louis homebuilder, Payne Family Homes, is pleased to present its stunning new home development, Alexander Woods, located in highly sought-after West St. Louis County.
Desirable West St. Louis County
Alexander Woods is carved into rugged landscape overlooking the Missouri River Valley in Chesterfield, Missouri. Its exceptionally convenient location on Nardin Drive, near the intersection of North Outer 40 Road and Olive at Swingley Ridge, is truly secluded. This hideaway development is surrounded by towering trees and sprawling common ground. Its 37 idyllic homesites offer nationally-ranked Parkway Central Schools, an easy commute and quick access to the area’s best shopping, dining, wellness, entertainment and recreation.
Modern floor plan design
Choose from thoughtfully designed floor plans from Payne Family Homes’ distinctive Lifestyle II home series. Ranch, 1½-story and two-story models ranging in size from 1,779 to 3,388 square feet offer remarkable union-quality construction and exceptional architectural detail. Homes at Alexander Woods provide luxurious standard features including a 3-car, front-entry garage with fourth tandem bay. Base prices start in the upper $500,000s.
Personalize your new home
To-be-built buyers work one-on-one with our expert team of new home designers at the Payne Family Homes Design Studio to select colors, fixtures and finishes from nationally recognized brands. These personalized selections truly make our house your home.
Display home tours daily
Visit Alexander Woods and tour its professionally staged Meridian II display home. This 2,776-square-foot ranch home displays four bedrooms, three baths, a home office, formal dining room (staged as library), open kitchen-café-great room with 12’ ceilings, sprawling center island, beautiful windows with abundant natural light, a stone fireplace and beautiful coffee bar. The owner’s suite includes a private bath and huge walk-in closet. Each secondary bedroom is generously sized with ample closet space and is positioned near the owner’s entry with convenient boot-bench drop zone and main floor laundry.
In-ground pool lots available
During your tour of Alexander Woods, ask about select homesites which accommodate an in-ground pool.
Contact us to learn more
For directions and additional information, contact Community Manager Brooke Bailey at 314-220-2101 or chat with us online at PayneFamilyHomes.com.
About Payne Family Homes
Established as one of the Payne family of companies in 2005, Payne Family Homes has quickly risen to be the St. Louis metro region’s second largest homebuilder and was voted the 2020 Best Home Builder in St. Louis by readers of St. Louis Magazine. With neighborhoods in some of the most desirable areas of St. Charles, St. Louis and northern Jefferson counties, Payne Family Homes builds memorable estate homes, villas, condos, townhomes and single-family homes in nearly every price range.