Unique West County neighborhood near Pevely Farms Golf Club

The Forest at Pevely Farms is truly a unique new home neighborhood in West St. Louis County near the Meramec River Valley, situated between West Tyson County Park and the Pevely Farms Golf Club. Conveniently 10 minutes west of Interstate 270, off of I-44, this community gem is close to nature and far from ordinary. Offering some of the best views in the region, The Forest at Pevely Farms is almost sold out.
Last chance for a quick move with gorgeous views
There is one last move-in ready home available, The Eads at 127 Stewards Lane, St. Louis, MO 63025. This move-in ready ranch display sits on a 1.104 acre homesite that backs to trees and offers privacy. This 3,046 square foot ranch provides 4 spacious bedrooms, one of which is a private in-law suite, 3.5 baths, and 3-car side entry garage on a 9 foot walk-out foundation. Its stunning open floorplan features 12 foot ceilings spanning the main living areas and foyer.
The expanded great room includes a direct vent fireplace with manufactured stone raised hearth and custom millwork that goes all the way up to the 12 foot ceiling. Windows line the back end of this luxurious home allowing you to take in the breathtaking scenery.
The Owner’s Suite and the private In-Law Suite are on separate sides of the home, giving everyone the privacy and space they deserve. Each suite includes private baths and easy access to the main floor laundry.
The Eads has instant curb appeal with a stunning elevation, featuring low maintenance vertical and horizontal siding, manufactured stone, fully sodded yard and professional landscape package with full yard irrigation.
A luxury ranch, resting in a private gated neighborhood with gorgeous views won’t last long.
Rare opportunity — three homesites to purchase
Payne Family Homes is offering homeowners a very rare opportunity - to purchase one of three sizeable homesites suitable for building a custom home with their own builder. These final three homesites are some of the largest in this private community, ranging in size from 3+ to 4+ acres. The Forest at Pevely Farms. is the perfect location for a custom home, allowing the opportunity to design a living space that fits your family’s needs.
To learn more about the incredible move-in ready display home or the rare opportunity to build with your builder in this exceptional location, please email us at pevelyfarms@paynefamilyhomes.com, or call 314-753-1128.
The Forest at Pevely Farms is open exclusively by appointment.
314-753-1128