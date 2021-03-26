Unique West County neighborhood near Pevely Farms Golf Club

Content provided by McKelvey Homes. For most homeowners, springtime comes with a lengthy “to-do” list. Repairing the ravages of winter, indoors and out. Patching base spots in the lawn. Painting, cleaning, window-washing, and trying to decide if it’s worth updating those rooms you’ve long since tired of. Well, St. Louis, there is an alternative. Invest in a brand new McKelvey Home!