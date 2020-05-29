Why Now is a Great Time to Buy a New Home

Spending more time at home during the coronavirus lockdown has led a lot of people to take a closer look at their homes. Many found that their homes are too small, too big or just not designed well for their needs — especially those who found themselves working from home. Others noticed that their homes are hopelessly outdated. However, after determining how much hassle and expense a renovation would incur, they came to the conclusion that building a new home is a much better idea. But, is now the best time to build?
Low Mortgage Rates and Limited Resale Inventory
Mortgage rates are at an all-time low, with rates hovering close to 3%, which is one of the other reasons the housing market is hot right now. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, there has been a prominent rise in mortgage applications this month.
Yet preowned homes inventory is low, which is bad if you’re interested in buying one. But if you build a home or buy a new move-in ready home, it’s good — because it will make selling your current home easier than ever. If you start the process now, Fischer & Frichtel can have your brand-new dream home ready for you before the holidays! If that’s not soon enough, you can always purchase one of their move-in ready homes.
Accept Nothing But the Best Builder
Fischer & Frichtel is celebrating its silver anniversary in 2020. Over the past 75 years, the company has created a legacy of world-class quality home building with more than 20,000 homes in 200+ new home communities in St. Charles and St. Louis counties. F&F has helped thousands of families turn their homebuilding dreams into reality. In glowing testimonials, customers describe what makes Fischer & Frichtel special: its integrity, legendary construction quality, on-staff carpentry team, first-rate customer experience, unique warranty program and more.
Home Shopping Made Easy
The Fischer & Frichtel team loves technology, and they love using it to help make shopping for a new home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. An abundance of information and tools on the F&F website allow shoppers to explore all of its homes and communities from the comfort of their sofas:
- Online Floor Plans & Renderings – Styles and designs available in each of our communities
- 3D Home Tours – Virtual walk-throughs of our floorplans
- Photo Galleries – Examples of F&F new homes and communities
- Informative Videos – More about F&F and the purchasing experience
- Interactive Design Tool – Design your home inside and out
- Current promotions
Fischer & Frichtel is currently building homes in master-planned communities, intimate enclaves, lavish, estate neighborhoods and free-standing villa communities in Chesterfield, St. Charles, Cottleville, Eureka, O’Fallon, St. Albans, Weldon Spring, Wentzville and Wildwood. Display homes are open daily, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Please feel free to stop by. If you would rather schedule a virtual or one-on-one meeting, please call our new home specialist, Kim Kelly at 314-283-6510. Or visit www.fandfhomes.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!