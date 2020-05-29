 
Brand Ave. Studios
more info

Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

Why Now is a Great Time to Buy a New Home
0 comments
sponsored

Why Now is a Great Time to Buy a New Home

  • 0
Move-In Ready sign in yard at Woods at Cottleville lot 3.jpg

For sale at The Woods at Cottleville Trail. Photo provided by Fischer & Frichtel

Spending more time at home during the coronavirus lockdown has led a lot of people to take a closer look at their homes. Many found that their homes are too small, too big or just not designed well for their needs — especially those who found themselves working from home. Others noticed that their homes are hopelessly outdated. However, after determining how much hassle and expense a renovation would incur, they came to the conclusion that building a new home is a much better idea. But, is now the best time to build?

The F&F Purchasing Experience.jpg

The F&F Purchasing Experience. Photo provided by Fischer & Frichtel

Low Mortgage Rates and Limited Resale Inventory

Mortgage rates are at an all-time low, with rates hovering close to 3%, which is one of the other reasons the housing market is hot right now. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, there has been a prominent rise in mortgage applications this month.

Yet preowned homes inventory is low, which is bad if you’re interested in buying one. But if you build a home or buy a new move-in ready home, it’s good — because it will make selling your current home easier than ever. If you start the process now, Fischer & Frichtel can have your brand-new dream home ready for you before the holidays! If that’s not soon enough, you can always purchase one of their move-in ready homes.

Accept Nothing But the Best Builder

Fischer & Frichtel is celebrating its silver anniversary in 2020. Over the past 75 years, the company has created a legacy of world-class quality home building with more than 20,000 homes in 200+ new home communities in St. Charles and St. Louis counties. F&F has helped thousands of families turn their homebuilding dreams into reality. In glowing testimonials, customers describe what makes Fischer & Frichtel special: its integrity, legendary construction quality, on-staff carpentry team, first-rate customer experience, unique warranty program and more. 

Fischer & Frichtel Website.jpg

Photo provided by Fischer & Frichtel

Home Shopping Made Easy

The Fischer & Frichtel team loves technology, and they love using it to help make shopping for a new home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. An abundance of information and tools on the F&F website allow shoppers to explore all of its homes and communities from the comfort of their sofas:

  • Online Floor Plans & RenderingsStyles and designs available in each of our communities
  • 3D Home ToursVirtual walk-throughs of our floorplans
  • Photo GalleriesExamples of F&F new homes and communities
  • Informative VideosMore about F&F and the purchasing experience
  • Interactive Design ToolDesign your home inside and out
  • Current promotions

Fischer & Frichtel is currently building homes in master-planned communities, intimate enclaves, lavish, estate neighborhoods and free-standing villa communities in Chesterfield, St. Charles, Cottleville, Eureka, O’Fallon, St. Albans, Weldon Spring, Wentzville and Wildwood. Display homes are open daily, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Please feel free to stop by. If you would rather schedule a virtual or one-on-one meeting, please call our new home specialist, Kim Kelly at 314-283-6510. Or visit www.fandfhomes.com.

Home Tour

1 of 8
FandF Logo Vector 04-2017 a
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports