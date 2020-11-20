Windsor Park: The crown jewel of Lake Saint Louis

If you are searching for all the amenities of a new home community in highly sought-after Lake Saint Louis, look no further than Windsor Park! When complete, this walkable, master-planned community will include 78 single-family homes in a park-like setting, with scenic lakes, picnic area and a pavilion. Display homes are currently being built, and projected for completion in early spring.
Situated near I-64 and Lake Saint Louis Boulevard, this unbeatable location offers convenient access to Hwy N, Hwy 364, I-70 and all the shopping, dining and amenities of the Shoppes at Hawks Ridge and The Meadows. This community is served by the Wentzville R-IV School District, and the children of its residents will attend Duello Elementary School, Wentzville South Middle School and Timberland High School.
Buyers may select from new homes with spacious, open floor plans by two highly respected home builders: Consort Homes and Fischer and Frichtel Homes.
Consort Homes – from the mid-$300s
The Consort Homes team has been building homes and communities since 1927, with its roots beginning with The Jones Company. Consort offers several distinctive home collections designed to appeal to virtually every lifestyle. This fine company strives to continually offer the best overall home value in the market.
Consort’s collection of ranch, 1½-story and two-story homes at Windsor Park are priced from the mid $300s. These homes range from 1,870 – 3,550 square feet and feature three, four or five bedrooms, nine foot ceilings and three-car garages. Buyers will visit the company’s Design Center to personalize their homes with the help of the company’s professional Interior Design Consultant.
Consort’s display home will be the Braxton 1½-story, which has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and 3,546 square feet of living space.
Fischer & Frichtel Homes – from the mid-$400s
A family-owned and -operated home builder since 1945, Fischer & Frichtel’s distinguished reputation is the result of its legendary construction quality, on-staff carpentry team, outstanding customer service and unique warranty program. The company is known for its master-planned communities, intimate enclaves, lavish, estate neighborhoods and villa communities.
Fischer & Frichtel’s collection of ranch, 1½-story and two-story homes at Windsor Park are priced from the mid $400s. They range from 2,081 – 3,840 square feet and feature three or four bedrooms, designer kitchens, spacious master suites and three-car garages. Personalization is made in the Fischer & Frichtel Home Center, where buyers will collaborate with a professional Design Consultant to help guide them through the selection process.
Fischer & Frichtel will have two display homes, including the Woodside ranch, with three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and 2,480 square feet of living space, and the Parkview II, which is a 1½-story with four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms and 3,840 square feet of living space.
The purchasing experience
Both Consort and Fischer & Frichtel are offering virtual appointments and in-person visits at this time. All visitors must follow COVID protection guidelines. If you prefer virtual interaction, the community sales managers would be happy to visit with you on the phone, Zoom or FaceTime.
If you like, the entire purchasing experience, from the initial contact to the completion of your home, may take place through virtual meetings, screen shares and virtual tours. Both builders’ websites include a number of high-tech tools to help make the home buying experience as easy and enjoyable as possible, including floor plans, photo galleries, videos and 3D home tours.
3D home tours virtually replicate the experience of walking through a home. Engaging with them is a good way to examine different styles, finishes and customizable options, take in the essence of the home and experience the quality of the craftsmanship.
There is also an Interactive Design Tool on the Fischer & Frichtel website which gives shoppers the ability to virtually build their dream homes. After selecting their desired floor plan, they are able to choose options, features and exterior finishes. When they are finished, they are presented with a rendering of the home they “designed.”
Interested in Windsor Park?
Start on the path to your dream home today! Sales trailers are now onsite and open daily from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. If you would like to visit, take I-64 to the Lake Saint Louis Blvd exit and turn left. Turn right on Hawk Ridge Circle, then right on Freymuth. The community will be on your left.
For more information, visit LiveatWindsorPark.com
