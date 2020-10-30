Shutters from Windo Van Go: Great prices, top quality and Made in America

We want to reassure you that the well-being and safety of our customers is always our top priority. At this time, we’re continuing to follow all guidance and updates suggested by the CDC and local departments of public health including:
- Adhering to sanitation and cleaning procedures, washing hands frequently and keeping hand sanitizer close by
- Practicing social distancing (minimum of six feet) during all consultations
- Increasing the frequency of cleaning, especially high-touch areas including tools, electronics like laptops and iPads
- Handling products with care. Utilizing masks and other methods to limit contact
- Encouraging our office staff, designers and installers to stay home from work if they are not feeling well so they can recover without worry
Now is a great time to freshen up your decor with new window treatments that will make your room warm and inviting.
Windo Van Go’s most popular shutters are made right here in the U.S. The advantages are numerous. “Better quality, faster shipping and more reliable long-term warranties are just of the few great reasons we buy American made,” says Julie Tolmais, owner. “Some companies have opted to produce in China, we avoid that.”
Shutters are one of Windo Van Go’s most popular products. They provide so many aspects to your window – great decor, superb insulation and flexibility of light control from room darkening to light and open. Composite/vinyl shutters come in white and off-white and are easy to clean and care for, and are more cost-efficient. Wood shutters come in a variety of paints and warm stains. All of their shutters come with a variety of frame styles that work with your window.
PLANTATION SHUTTERS
Shutters give owners maximum flexibility of usage. A simple tilt can control light and privacy. Plantation shutters are one of the few treatments that allow the bottom to close for privacy and the top open for light. Vinyl and composite shutters are maintenance-free and eco-friendly. They come in 2 1/2", 3 1/2" and 4 1/2" louver sizes. They can also be made for specialty windows such as arches and angles as well as French doors and sliding doors.
BLINDS
Like shutters, blinds give you the flexibility to control your light with just the tilt of the louvers. Still popular and maintenance-free, they come standard with a decorative valance to finish off your window and are cost friendly.
HONEYCOMB SHADES
Honeycomb shades offer a soft, light look to your window – giving you excellent insulation and privacy. Configurations to honeycomb shades include: raised from the bottom or a top down/bottom up. These are great for bathrooms and bedrooms where many would like privacy at the bottom and openness at the top. Cordless shades keep the cords away from the children. Motorized are great for the hard-to-reach windows.
Windo Van Go makes choosing window coverings easy and efficient. Their experts visit your home to discuss your options, take measurements, show you samples and give you a quote.
Now serving parts of Illinois!
(636) 394-3411 St. Louis/IL
(636) 926-8171 St. Charles Area
Windo Van Go is offering an additional 10% off all of your window treatment needs through December 18, 2020.
Call for your in-home consultation OR call for your promotional rain check.
Stay well and safe!
ALWAYS ENJOY FREE MEASUREMENTS + FREE INSTALLATION
