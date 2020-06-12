 
Virtual Homes Tour: Fienup Farms at Consort Homes
Virtual Homes Tour: Fienup Farms at Consort Homes

Welcome to Fienup Farms, a new upscale master-planned community located in Chesterfield, Missouri, with so much to love indoors and so much to do outdoors.

Fienup Farms is one of Consort Home's newest communities. With more than 90 years of building experience in the St. Louis Area, Consort Homes is founded on quality, value and customer satisfaction. This illustrious history is poured into luxury home sites in this 223-acre master-planned community, with eight different floor plans and dozens of elevation styles starting in the high $500s. 

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with Consort Homes. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
Sports