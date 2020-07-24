Time is running out to maximize your savings on McKelvey’s spectacular designer market homes!

There has never been a better time to buy a new McKelvey home, with savings up to $55,439. No, that’s not a misprint – up to $55,439! But just days are left to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.
McKelvey Homes has only a handful of move-in-ready designer market homes remaining. With the construction season in full swing, the renowned builder is “clearing the decks” with amazing sale prices on these completed homes. And that’s not all! Market home buyers in July will receive incredible savings, plus $2,500 in free closing costs!
Superbly crafted, the Designer Collection exemplifies the builder’s invitation to “move up to McKelvey.” Included with all homes in the portfolio are 3-car garages, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, hardwood flooring, direct-vent fireplaces, luxurious owner suites and island kitchens with designer cabinetry and granite surfaces. Adding still more value-for-investment, owner-ready market homes are built with a variety of today’s most popular options.
Something else to consider… Market homes give customers the opportunity to see everything they’re buying before making a purchase decision. Owners don’t have to wait for the construction process to be completed, and families with school-age children can be moved in before the fall term starts. Even if the fall term starts with children virtually learning, they will be able to learn from their new McKelvey Home. In fact, new home shopping has never been easier – and at these prices, now is definitely the time to buy!
Owner-ready in Dardenne Prairie
Ready for its future owners in the hot-selling Inverness is a beautifully customized 1.5-story “Muirfield”. Highlights include a 3-car garage, direct vent stone fireplace, lavish main-floor owners suite and three bedrooms surrounding a spacious step-up bonus room on the upper level. Offered for $619,639, this elegant home is priced to include $12,500 in sale savings, plus $2,500 in free closing costs!
Instantly accessible to the Page Extension, just west of Highway K, Inverness also has a beautiful “Sterling” ranch that is move-in-ready. Offered for $588,541, with $12,500 in savings, plus $2,500 in free closing costs!
Last call in O’Fallon
On Feise Road, between Bryan Road and Highway K, Muirfield Manor has one final opportunity. The “Tuscany II” ranch was just named Best New Floor Plan of the year by the HBA. With its wide-open floor plan and luxury features, you’ll be sure to love this new home. Offered for $442,467, plus, $2,500 in free closing costs!
Phenomenal savings in Lake St. Louis
Superbly located on Hwy N, McKelvey’s Wyndemere Estates is a once-in-a-lifetime ownership opportunity! Now for sale, the designer-appointed “Sterling” display has a walk-out finished lower level, 3-car garage, extensive hardwood flooring, deluxe island kitchen, deck off the breakfast room, luxurious owner suite, a study, three additional bedrooms, two additional full baths and a powder room. All this and much more for $545,000 – a whopping savings of $50,135 – plus $2,500 in free closing costs!
Luxury living in West County
Available in McKelvey’s newest community in Ellisville, Clarkson Meadows, a “Sterling” ranch. This 2600-sq ft home features an expanded kitchen, extensive hardwood, luxurious owner suite and much more! Offered for $594,859 with $12,500 in savings, plus $2,500 in closing costs!
Also in West County, a move-in-ready 1.5-story “Muirfield” is available on a custom homesite at 620 Nancy Place. This gorgeous home features a 3-car garage, direct vent stone fireplace in the hearth room, lavish main-floor owner suite and three bedrooms surrounding a spacious step-up bonus room on the upper level. Offered for $626,000, this elegant home is priced to include $55,439 in sale savings, plus $2,500 in free closing costs!
Full descriptions of these and other exceptional market homes and neighborhoods are posted on the company website, mckelveyhomes.com.
