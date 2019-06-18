It may be all-new for 2019, but this latest incarnation of Honda's five-passenger midsize crossover ain't Passport's first rodeo. It is, however, the first Honda Passport that isn't a Rodeo.
You may recall, Honda offered its original Passport from 1994 through 2002. In reality, however, that vehicle wasn't a Honda. It was a rebadged Isuzu Rodeo (remember Isuzu?) that wore a Honda grille.
Passport 2.0, in contrast, is all Honda.
Essentially a truncated version of the three-row Honda Pilot, Passport shares Pilot's drivetrain, its front- or all-wheel drive motivational choices and its 111-inch wheelbase. However, Passport goes its own way in two significant characteristics: it eliminates Pilot's third-row seat and, via trimmed overhangs, it shrinks its between-the-bumpers length by 6.5 inches.
Available in Sport, EX-L, Touring and the top-of-the-line Elite trim we drove, Passport also jettisons Pilot's gee-it-looks-like-a-minivan wardrobe in favor of a more rugged demeanor.
Riding higher than Pilot -- half an inch higher in front-drivers, 1.1 inches loftier in all-wheel drive models -- Passport hugs its standard 20-inch wheels with wider all-season tires while, at the same time, showing a tough-guy persona via a matte-black grille and bumper, smoky headlight domes, black wheels and the aforementioned shorter overhangs.
Under the hood, every Passport is powered by the same 3.5-liter, 280-hp V-6 found in Pilot, although Passport gets as standard equipment the nine-speed automatic transmission that's reserved for upper trims in Pilot.
Our Passport Elite featured standard all-wheel drive, but that four-corner traction is optional on all other trims, which come with front-wheel drive as standard issue.
In 120 miles mostly around town, our Passport Elite AWD returned to us 18 mpg while exhibiting impressive accelerative enthusiasm. We greeted 60 mph in a snappy six seconds.
Combined with the meatier tires and loftier ground clearance -- 8.1 inches in AWD models, Honda's i-VTM4 all-wheel-drive hardware provides Passport with some genuine off-pavement talent. That system includes driver-selectable chassis modes of Normal, Sand, Snow and Mud, although low-range gearing is AWOL, as is any under-body skid plating.
Surveying the accommodations from Passport's driver's seat, folks familiar with Pilot are going to feel a definite sense of deja vu. Passport shows a dashboard, gauge display and center stack lifted whole cloth from Pilot.
Inside Passport, room is great in front in seats that, in our Elite, boasted height-adjustable armrests. And Passport's rear seat not only folds flat to create a generous 78 cubic feet of cargo space, it also rises to the occasion for passengers. A six-footer can sit behind a six-foot driver and still enjoy good rear-seat head room and leg room.
The base Sport gets a 215-watt, six-speaker audio system and a 5-inch touch screen. Everything else comes with an 8.0-inch display that's Apple CarPlay and Android Auto friendly. Touring and Elite trims, meanwhile, can brag of a 590-watt 10-speaker premium audio system.
Passport's 8.0-inch display includes (hooray!) a knob for radio volume, although a tuning knob remains absent.
Standard on every Passport is the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assist nannies, including Collision Mitigation Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assistance and Adaptive Cruise Control, along with a Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with a driver-selectable overhead "bird's eye" view.
Clearly, Passport is Honda's take on the future of five-seat SUVs, replacing a truck of yore with a rugged unibody crossover bearing the same moniker.