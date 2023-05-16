The construction industry, like many industries, is facing some unique challenges these days. With the experience gap between retiring tradesmen and a lack of new apprentices, material lead times being further out, and labor harder to source and therefore maintain lead times, construction companies are finding it increasingly difficult to keep up with demand. Cissell Mueller Construction Inc. understands these challenges all too well and, to combat this, the company has implemented an apprenticeship program to help bridge the experience gap and empower the next generation of construction workers.
As a family-owned business that has been operating for over 30 years, Cissell Mueller has always prioritized investing in people. “We are proud to say that many of our current employees started their careers here with CMCI as field resources. They have gone on to become skilled superintendents, project managers and leaders within our company,” says Duane Mueller, owner and CEO of Cissell Mueller Construction Inc. “And because we believe that investing in people is the key to our success, we created an apprenticeship program that is needed and desired within the trade.”
The program is designed to provide a structured learning experience for apprentices, combining on-the-job training with classroom instruction. Apprentices learn the technical skills required for their trade, as well as essential soft skills such as communication, teamwork and problem-solving.
The CMCI apprenticeship program is not just about training their own workforce, however. It's also about investing in the future of the industry. By providing quality training and development opportunities to the next generation of construction workers, CMCI is helping to ensure that the industry remains strong and viable for years to come.
Of course, the apprenticeship program is not without its challenges. One of the biggest challenges is the widening gap between retiring tradesmen and new apprentices. With many older workers leaving the industry, there is a shortage of skilled workers with the necessary experience to pass on to the next generation and the primary reason why this program is needed. By providing structured training and mentoring, CMCI is helping to ensure that the next generation of construction workers has the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.
Another challenge the industry faces is the shortage of labor in general. As the demand for construction services has increased in recent years, it has become more difficult to find and retain skilled workers. This can lead to delays and other challenges in completing projects on time and within budget. This apprenticeship program is designed to help address this challenge as well. By providing quality training and development opportunities, one not only builds a pipeline of skilled workers for their company, but also for the industry as a whole.
CMCI believes that the apprenticeship program is one way they can help address these challenges. By investing in the next generation of construction workers, they are building a strong workforce for their company and ensuring our communities have the services required for long-lasting, clean and beautiful structures.
If you are interested in learning more about their apprenticeship program or joining their construction management team, please visit their website at builtbycm.com.