Hudson restoration was truly a “labor of love”

Hudson advertising folks touted the 1949 cars as “The modern design for ‘49!” Perhaps the most notable feature they were referring to was the “New Hudson step-down design.” They went on to claim that this new design was “the key, to not just one or two ‘features,’ but to overwhelming advantages in beauty, room, ride, performance and safety obtainable only in this entirely new type of motor car!”

When I first set eyes on Bill Wimpy’s Hudson at John Cook’s garage last year, I thought, at first glance, the car had been ‘chopped’ – a commonly-seen feature on hot-rods and customs. Everything else about the car’s appearance, however, told me that this car was original and not customized.

1948 and ‘49 Hudsons had ‘Unibody’ construction, compared to ‘body-on-frame,’ standard on most cars of the period. This feature was a hallmark of Chrysler cars beginning in 1960. Hudson went one step further by lowering the floorboards in their cars in order to lower the center of gravity for better handling and safety.

THE ‘LABOR of LOVE’ PART OF THE STORY: Bill, along with his family, including daughters Staci Ferguson and Traci Potter, and son-in-law, Mark Potter (all from Kingston, Tennessee), have been attending the Annual Street Rod Nationals South, in Knoxville, Tennessee, for several years. On their way back home from the NSRA South 2013 show, Staci commented to Traci and Mark, “You know, as much as dad likes old cars, we ought to buy him one for his 75th birthday.” Traci and Mark agreed. They began the search and found the Hudson in a field, a rusted-out hulk, with a motor that was shot. They towed the once proud car out of the field and took it to Mark and Traci’s place in Kingston, Tennessee.