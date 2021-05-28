Hudson restoration was truly a “labor of love”

Hudson advertising folks touted the 1949 cars as “The modern design for ‘49!” Perhaps the most notable feature they were referring to was the “New Hudson step-down design.” They went on to claim that this new design was “the key, to not just one or two ‘features,’ but to overwhelming advantages in beauty, room, ride, performance and safety obtainable only in this entirely new type of motor car!”
When I first set eyes on Bill Wimpy’s Hudson at John Cook’s garage last year, I thought, at first glance, the car had been ‘chopped’ – a commonly-seen feature on hot-rods and customs. Everything else about the car’s appearance, however, told me that this car was original and not customized.
1948 and ‘49 Hudsons had ‘Unibody’ construction, compared to ‘body-on-frame,’ standard on most cars of the period. This feature was a hallmark of Chrysler cars beginning in 1960. Hudson went one step further by lowering the floorboards in their cars in order to lower the center of gravity for better handling and safety.
THE ‘LABOR of LOVE’ PART OF THE STORY: Bill, along with his family, including daughters Staci Ferguson and Traci Potter, and son-in-law, Mark Potter (all from Kingston, Tennessee), have been attending the Annual Street Rod Nationals South, in Knoxville, Tennessee, for several years. On their way back home from the NSRA South 2013 show, Staci commented to Traci and Mark, “You know, as much as dad likes old cars, we ought to buy him one for his 75th birthday.” Traci and Mark agreed. They began the search and found the Hudson in a field, a rusted-out hulk, with a motor that was shot. They towed the once proud car out of the field and took it to Mark and Traci’s place in Kingston, Tennessee.
Mark, an electrical person by trade, is also extremely talented fixing up just about anything. Unbeknownst to Bill, over the next 11 months, the trio began a total restoration which included mornings, evenings and weekends to complete. Mark did all the engine work, wiring and body work while Traci and Staci worked on the details of polishing trim inside and out. The only outside person they had help from was for the upholstering. Mark replaced the original motor with a more powerful engine from a 1953 Hudson Hornet.
The 2014 NSRA event in Knoxville was just a month away when the Hudson was completed. The family went to the NSRA show that year and had the restored Hudson, as you see it here, on display next to one of their other cars. When they walked by the Hudson, Bill went over to it to take a closer look. One of his daughters asked him, “Do you like it?” He of course said, “Yes, it’s gorgeous!” She then handed him the keys and said, “Well, it’s yours daddy!” One can only imagine the feelings and emotions that came over Bill at that moment! What a wonderful gift for an old car guy’s birthday! (Wish I had a son-in-law like that! Hint-hint Chris!)
Are the colors you see on this car original? Not really. The creamy white is Wimbledon White, a mid-‘60s Ford color. And that misty green color is... are you ready for this? Kia, Alien.
I knew you weren’t ready!
FIN MAN FACTOID: Wanting a female perspective on automotive design, the Hudson Motor Company hired Elizabeth Ann Thatcher, one of America’s first female automotive designers, in 1939.