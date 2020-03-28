Hunting mushrooms or walking the dog: there's a Midwest hike perfect for you

Now that it’s spring, hikers will soon be hitting the trail to search for beloved morel mushrooms. Morels are one of the most desired mushrooms in the world, because of their short season, easy identification and choice flavor. The fungi will inspire foragers all over the region to go out in search during their limited April season. They can be plentiful in Missouri and Illinois, so keep your eyes peeled on the trail.

Bird, plant or mushroom identification can be a fun way to stay engaged while hiking. Pick up an Audubon book or guide from Missouri Department of Conservation to learn more.

Some trails to try:

Lewis and Clark Trail

Hawn State Park

Piney Creek Nature Reserve

Castor River Shut-Ins

Bluff View Trail in Wildwood

Edmund A. Babler State Park

Cuivre River State Park

Tips for hiking with dogs

Dogs need water too. Always bring plenty extra for your pup and a bowl for them to drink from.

Keep an eye on the temperature. Some excessively hot temperatures may be too hot for physical activity, especially depending on the breed. (Huskies and malamutes, for example, have a different tolerance for heat.)

Watch for signs of exhaustion. Dogs are bad at knowing their own limits. Excessive panting or difficulty breathing, drooling or uncoordinated movement can all be signs of heatstroke.

Never shave a double-coated dog. It may seem like your dog has a lot of hair to you and that taking a little off would help them, but you could actually be damaging your dogs’ ability to cool themselves. The ventilation in their fur actually protects them in the heat. To help this natural process, simply brush your dog.