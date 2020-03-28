Hunting mushrooms or walking the dog: there's a Midwest hike perfect for you

Frequent reports have shown stress to be a major health threat to most Americans. If you’re one of the many who spend their work week indoors at a desk, nothing feels better than getting out in the wild. The benefits of hiking are twofold: Experiencing nature is the ultimate antidote to that built-up stress, and using your feet to explore makes for great exercise.
According to Harvard Health, hiking may relieve stress and help reduce the symptoms of anxiety and depression. Not to mention, it is both a fun and visually-rewarding exercise. As the weather warms and spring buds bloom, there’s no better time to pack a daypack and explore a trail.
The river-laden, rolling hills of the Midwest landscape allow for beautiful and challenging hikes, while our near sea-level positioning is friendly to beginners who want to try out some trails. Unlike mountainous areas known for their tough terrain, our lower elevation and easier-to-breathe air allow amateur hikers to hit the path all season long. Always come prepared with a trail map, sturdy shoes and plenty of water, especially in the summer.
Now that it’s spring, hikers will soon be hitting the trail to search for beloved morel mushrooms. Morels are one of the most desired mushrooms in the world, because of their short season, easy identification and choice flavor. The fungi will inspire foragers all over the region to go out in search during their limited April season. They can be plentiful in Missouri and Illinois, so keep your eyes peeled on the trail.
Bird, plant or mushroom identification can be a fun way to stay engaged while hiking. Pick up an Audubon book or guide from Missouri Department of Conservation to learn more.
Some trails to try:
Lewis and Clark Trail
Hawn State Park
Piney Creek Nature Reserve
Castor River Shut-Ins
Bluff View Trail in Wildwood
Edmund A. Babler State Park
Cuivre River State Park
Tips for hiking with dogs
Dogs need water too. Always bring plenty extra for your pup and a bowl for them to drink from.
Keep an eye on the temperature. Some excessively hot temperatures may be too hot for physical activity, especially depending on the breed. (Huskies and malamutes, for example, have a different tolerance for heat.)
Watch for signs of exhaustion. Dogs are bad at knowing their own limits. Excessive panting or difficulty breathing, drooling or uncoordinated movement can all be signs of heatstroke.
Never shave a double-coated dog. It may seem like your dog has a lot of hair to you and that taking a little off would help them, but you could actually be damaging your dogs’ ability to cool themselves. The ventilation in their fur actually protects them in the heat. To help this natural process, simply brush your dog.
