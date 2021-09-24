HURRY! This fine Oldsmobile won’t last long!

Oldsmobile was no slouch when it came to performance. The 1949 Oldsmobile 88, powered by the Rocket 88 V-8 engine, would do zero-to-60 in 12.2 seconds and run the quarter mile in 19.9 which was considered fast in those days. A 1949 Oldsmobile 88 convertible was chosen as the official pace car for the 1949 Indianapolis 500. The pace car featured a special, clear Plexiglas hood to show off the Rocket 88 V-8 engine. This unique feature was made available as a factory option. Oldsmobile took home five NASCAR Grand National Races for the 1949 season.

Oh, by the way... Cliff Mueller had a 1969 Corvette back in the day, but decided to get rid of it and has been wanting another Corvette ever since. It took him 50 years to reach his dream and in 2019, Cliff purchased a brand new C-7 Corvette in Blade Silver. Cliff is an active member of the Ozark Corvette Club and has now been on four Rollin’ with the FIN MAN tours.

UPCOMING EVENTS: Many people at last Friday’s tour of Charles Gallagher’s museum asked me when the next Rollin’ with the FIN MAN VI would take place. All I can at this time is that it will be near year’s end or early 2022. Details will be announced right here as they become available.

Thanks to all of you who attended RWFM V and kudos to Charles Gallagher for a wonderful day!

