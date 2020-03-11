2020 Hyundai Kona: Tiny crossover provides snappy styling, gratifying power with turbo four

Hyundai’s small crossover takes its name from Hawaii’s Kona Coast. And now we know why: when powered by its optional turbocharged four, this little guy provides some real Hawaiian punch.
Lesser Konas are motivated by a 2.0-liter, 147-hp I-4, whose 132 lb.-ft. of torque is managed by a six-speed automatic. We, however, drove the 1.6-liter turbo four, which is managed by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic as it makes 175-hp and a lusty 195 lb.-ft. of grunt at just 1,500 rpm. We greeted 60 mph in about six-and-a-half seconds.
Hey, pass the Fruit Juicy Red, ‘cause we’ll drink to that.
Since its debut in 2018, Kona has been available in SE, SEL, Limited and Ultimate trims. New for 2020 is the SEL Plus raiment, which slots between SEL and Limited. Also new this year is Smart Cruise Control, which is available exclusively on Ultimate; other trims settle for regular cruise control.
Regarding the aforementioned engines, SE, SEL and SEL Plus get the 2.0-liter four, Limited and Ultimate get the turbo. Meanwhile, all five trims can be had with front- or all-wheel drive.
We drove a top-of-the-line Ultimate AWD and found not only that this little guy is fun to drive behind its blown four, it’s also styled to back the brag.
Up front, our Ultimate had more lights than a Broadway marquee -- running lights in thin eyebrow slashes; headlights in geometric, grille-flanking frames; and fog lamps snugly installed in the lower air dam. Oh, and did we mention the pencil-thin moustache above the mesh-filled maw?
This is no garden-variety crossover.
In profile are black-winged D-pillars and rugged-looking black rocker-panel and fender-flare moldings, although Kona is really engineered for “urban adventures,” not bushwhacking expeditions. Nonetheless, ya gotta admire the little guy’s audacity.
Inside, our Kona tarted up Ultimate’s black-leather cabin with exterior-bodycolor perimeter accents around the dash vents, the engine-start button and the floor shifter, not to mention similarly hued stitching and piping on the black leather seats.
Room is great up front while head room in back is quite impressive. Aft leg room -- not surprisingly in this class -- is dependent on the kindness of front passengers.
We loved the infotainment set-up in our Ultimate. Not only did it provide good old fashioned volume and tuning knobs for the radio -- thank you, Kona! -- but its 8.0-inch navigation-equipped touch screen (it’s a 7-incher, sans navi, on lesser trims) was easy to use.
Also worth noting are steering-wheel-mounted toggle switches for radio volume and tuning, cruise control speed, and control of the gauge pod’s reconfigurable screen. Those toggles are easy to use and easy to find without taking your eyes from the road.
On the road, the turbo Kona offers more fun that you’ll typically find in the cute-ute category -- a level of enthusiasm that’s rare, indeed, in this class. Sure, low-speed shifts are evident from the dual-clutch gear box, but handling crisp and the experience engaging.
In 125 miles of mixed city/hwy driving, we realized 27 mpg, just as the EPA figured -- and just as we did two years ago in a 2018 Kona turbo.
Our AWD Ultimate rang the register just north of 30 grand -- pretty dear for the cute-ute segment, but Hyundai knows it’s onto something with this little guy.
More parsimonious shoppers will find a front-drive Limited, which also features that lively turbo, for $3,250 less than our AWD Ultimate while still boasting a sunroof, automatic climate control, the 315-watt Infinity premium audio system, fog lamps, leather upholstery and a power driver’s seat.
SEL -- cool with its standard 7.0-inch infotainment screen, heated seats, proximity entry with keyless start and blind-spot monitoring -- can be had for just $23,220.
The base Kona starts at $21,420.