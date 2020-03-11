2020 Hyundai Kona: Tiny crossover provides snappy styling, gratifying power with turbo four

Hyundai’s small crossover takes its name from Hawaii’s Kona Coast. And now we know why: when powered by its optional turbocharged four, this little guy provides some real Hawaiian punch.

Lesser Konas are motivated by a 2.0-liter, 147-hp I-4, whose 132 lb.-ft. of torque is managed by a six-speed automatic. We, however, drove the 1.6-liter turbo four, which is managed by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic as it makes 175-hp and a lusty 195 lb.-ft. of grunt at just 1,500 rpm. We greeted 60 mph in about six-and-a-half seconds.

Hey, pass the Fruit Juicy Red, ‘cause we’ll drink to that.

Since its debut in 2018, Kona has been available in SE, SEL, Limited and Ultimate trims. New for 2020 is the SEL Plus raiment, which slots between SEL and Limited. Also new this year is Smart Cruise Control, which is available exclusively on Ultimate; other trims settle for regular cruise control.

Regarding the aforementioned engines, SE, SEL and SEL Plus get the 2.0-liter four, Limited and Ultimate get the turbo. Meanwhile, all five trims can be had with front- or all-wheel drive.

We drove a top-of-the-line Ultimate AWD and found not only that this little guy is fun to drive behind its blown four, it’s also styled to back the brag.

Up front, our Ultimate had more lights than a Broadway marquee -- running lights in thin eyebrow slashes; headlights in geometric, grille-flanking frames; and fog lamps snugly installed in the lower air dam. Oh, and did we mention the pencil-thin moustache above the mesh-filled maw?