2020 Hyundai Santa Fe: The all-wheel drive version’s tractive talent helped us have a Merry Christmas

Regardless of drive format or engine, every 2020 Santa Fe is managed by an eight-speed automatic transmission.

We drove the top-of-the-line Santa Fe Limited 2.0T AWD, finding it a fine companion in both good times and bad.

In fact, our only complaint was fuel economy, although -- in Santa Fe’s defense -- our mpg figure was likely impacted by what ultimately turned out to be two days of slogging over snow-covered roads. In any event, in 120 miles of urban driving, we realized 17 mpg -- 2 less that the EPA figured we’d get.

Otherwise, this guy is a pleasant companion in daily living.

On the road, the cabin is quiet at-speed, the ride quite comfortable and the handling is drama-free. Even with the turbo engine, this guy is no hot rod, but that’s not much of a complaint when the category is a family-friendly and affordable crossover SUV. Its get-up-and-go is more than adequate in the urban stoplight grand prix.

Inside, room is aces front and rear, with plenty of head room throughout the cabin and loads of rear-seat leg room, even behind a tall driver. Meanwhile, the cargo bay, with seats folded, expands to more than 71 cubic feet while providing handy hidden storage beneath the floor.