Despite already offering four crossover SUVs, Hyundai has just added a fifth: the tiny Hyundai Venue.
"Hold on there!" Hyundai fans might say, "Hyundai already has a tiny crossover in the Kona."
Indeed, they do.
But the micro Venue is even smaller than the subcompact Kona -- nearly half a foot shorter in length and just over an inch slimmer in width, all riding a wheelbase that covers 3.2 inches less real estate. Meanwhile, Venue's seats-folded cargo hold opens to 31.9 cubic feet of stuff-toting capacity -- 13.9 cubes less than Kona's.
A wispy little guy, indeed, Venue joins Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe and Palisade in Hyundai's crossover lineup. (For the record, Hyundai also sells the NEXO fuel-cell crossover, but it's available only in California; consequently, those of us in fly-over country don't count that one.)
Venue likes to keep things simple. It will offer just one engine, a 1.6-liter, 121-hp I-4, and one drive format, front-wheel drive. In other words, despite the "SUV" designation, no four-corner traction option is forthcoming.
In fact, the only drivetrain choice the buyer must make is between a CVT automatic or -- and, hey, good for Hyundai for offering this vanishing option -- a six-speed manual transmission.
Trim level choices total two: SE and SEL. However, those trims could just as easily be labeled Nice and Nicer.
For starters, even the base SE wears the snappy Venue wardrobe that boasts the latest take on Hyundai's new corporate face, including the big-mouth grille, LED lighting and cube-shaped headlights. A character-lined profile and cubist rump complete Venue's little-tough-guy statement.
Standard Venue features include an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, dual-level cargo floor, forward-collision warning, auto emergency braking and lane-keep assist. The upper-crust SEL adds blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alerts.
SEL also offers an options package, unavailable on SE, that makes things downright plush with front and rear heated seats, proximity-key entry and push-button ignition, auto climate control, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.
Given the tiny engine displacement and volume-gearbox CVT transmission, Venue's acceleration is unlikely to impress the neighbor kid in his Mustang GT.
On the other hand, Venue should be cheap to keep. Although official EPA fuel-economy ratings have yet to be bestowed, Hyundai estimates Venue will achieve 33 mpg in the combined city/hwy cycle.
Regarding the name, Hyundai, in christening Venue, has abandoned its penchant for naming crossovers after U.S. locales -- Kona (a district in Hawaii), Tucson (a town in Arizona), Santa Fe (a city in New Mexico), and Palisade (an amusement park in New Jersey, a state park in Utah, a town in Colorado, and who knows what else). Instead of an actual place, Hyundai says, this "new-entry SUV name references a 'place' people want to be seen in."
So, if you want to be seen in a 121-hp subcompact front-drive crossover, Venue is calling your name.
Although, from a size perspective, Venue is designed to compete with the likes of the Mazda CX-3, Ford EcoSport and Nissan Kicks, it seems it's Kicks that's really living rent-free in Venue's mind. Just like Kicks, Venue boasts a 1.6-liter engine, a CVT automatic and front-drive-only motivation.
Look for the all-new 2020 Venue to arrive in Hyundai showrooms in the fourth quarter of this year. At press time, no pricing has been revealed. But we think a figure just below 20 grand for an SE is a pretty good guess.