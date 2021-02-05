I just bought me a new car...

I just couldn’t pass this one up. The AMC Javelin and AMX cars have always fascinated me since day one – but I’ve never owned one, that is, until now.

Who would have thought in the early ‘50s – when Nash automobiles resembled upside-down bathtubs – that the same company would, just a few years later, be producing sporty, great looking vehicles with stunning performance to boot? Perhaps the pinnacle of these cars was the AMX.

The two-seat, two-door fastback AMX had it all and then some. Unlike early Nash cars, this one appealed to youthful consumers – and looked great sitting in the driveway! With its 390 cubic-inch, V-8 producing 315 horsepower with a 4-barrel carb, this car was no slouch at the track. In 1969, the TV show Car and Track posted a 0 to 60 time of 6.5 seconds and a quarter mile time of 14.1 seconds, running an AMX 390 with the standard 4-barrel carburetor and 10.2:1 compression ratio. Of course, those numbers wouldn’t impress today’s average generation Z, (‘Zoomers’ or ‘Zombies’) what with the plethora of 700-plus horsepower muscle cars now on the street.

FIN MAN FACTOID: Assembly of the AMX was done in Kenosha, Wisconsin and in Port Melbourne, Australia where the car was known as the “Rambler AMX.”

AMC cars have a strong fan base and a great club right here in the St. Louis area. The Gateway AMC Club was established in 1979 and welcomes anyone interested in AMC’s or the AMC family of vehicles, whether they own an AMC product or not. They meet every second Sunday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Bandana’s BBQ, 11750 Gravois Road 63127 in Sunset Hills, Missouri next to Sunset Ford.