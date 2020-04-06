You are the owner of this article.
Brand Ave. Studios
Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

I nearly strained my neck looking at this drop-dead gorgeous drop-top ‘67 Oldsmobile
This is a great looking car with room for six, a factory-installed 8-track player fer cryin’ out loud – and the top goes down to boot! What more could you want?  Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

The other day, while driving north on Illinois 159 through Swansea, Illinois, my OCR (old car radar) kicked in and my head twisted to the right, like a sparrow who just spotted a cat! OK, truth be known, I didn’t need to engage OCC because this handsome Olds rag top was parked near the street in front of Maaco.

Driving past, I kept picturing that ‘67 Olds convertible in my mind, so I decided I just had to turn around, go back and get a closer look. I pulled into Maaco’s parking lot, got out and began taking pictures and checking out the condition of the car from top-to-bottom and front-to-back – all while evaluating the car and forming an opinion of the car’s value.

Bear in mind, the last thing I looked at was the details of the car as listed on the windshield. I didn’t want to know the asking price until after giving it a thorough look over. Now, it was immediately apparent that this was no concours d’Elegance example – definitely not a “trailer queen,” more of a “20-footer”. That said, when I finally looked at the price, I was a bit surprised that it was offered for only $11,950.

Quoting the windshield description, the car is a “good, original survivor,” and with that I have to agree. This type of car always garners respect at car shows and cruises

With the summer season just around the corner, what would be better than a $12,000 top-down cruiser to remedy a major case of “cabin fever?”

(Cabin fever: defined by dictionary.com as, “A state characterized by anxiety, restlessness and boredom, arising from a prolonged stay in a remote or confined place.” That pretty much defines the present state of millions of people worldwide during the COVID-19!

You can find this car at Country Classic Cars in Staunton, Illinois. Call or visit Russ or Anita Noel and be sure to tell them that The FIN MAN told you about it right here in the Old Car Column!

More photos

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

TRI-POWER TRIVIA

1. What were all model names of full-sized Oldsmobiles for 1967?

2. What was the name of the band formed in 1967 which included Lou Reed, Sterling Morrison, John Cale and Maureen Tucker?

3. What was the Long, Hot Summer of 1967, and what was the Kerner Commission?

ANSWERS

1. Bottom to top: Delmont 88; Delta 88; Delta 88 Custom; 98 and Toronado.

2. The Velvet Underground

3. The Long, Hot Summer of 1967 refers to the 159 race riots that erupted across the United States that summer. As a result of those incidents, President Lyndon B. Johnson on July 28, 1967 formed the Kerner Commission, formally known as The National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders; the purpose of which was to investigate the causes of the race riots happening around the country.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

