I nearly strained my neck looking at this drop-dead gorgeous drop-top ‘67 Oldsmobile

The other day, while driving north on Illinois 159 through Swansea, Illinois, my OCR (old car radar) kicked in and my head twisted to the right, like a sparrow who just spotted a cat! OK, truth be known, I didn’t need to engage OCC because this handsome Olds rag top was parked near the street in front of Maaco.

Driving past, I kept picturing that ‘67 Olds convertible in my mind, so I decided I just had to turn around, go back and get a closer look. I pulled into Maaco’s parking lot, got out and began taking pictures and checking out the condition of the car from top-to-bottom and front-to-back – all while evaluating the car and forming an opinion of the car’s value.

Bear in mind, the last thing I looked at was the details of the car as listed on the windshield. I didn’t want to know the asking price until after giving it a thorough look over. Now, it was immediately apparent that this was no concours d’Elegance example – definitely not a “trailer queen,” more of a “20-footer”. That said, when I finally looked at the price, I was a bit surprised that it was offered for only $11,950.

Quoting the windshield description, the car is a “good, original survivor,” and with that I have to agree. This type of car always garners respect at car shows and cruises

With the summer season just around the corner, what would be better than a $12,000 top-down cruiser to remedy a major case of “cabin fever?”

(Cabin fever: defined by dictionary.com as, “A state characterized by anxiety, restlessness and boredom, arising from a prolonged stay in a remote or confined place.” That pretty much defines the present state of millions of people worldwide during the COVID-19!