I nearly strained my neck looking at this drop-dead gorgeous drop-top ‘67 Oldsmobile

The other day, while driving north on Illinois 159 through Swansea, Illinois, my OCR (old car radar) kicked in and my head twisted to the right, like a sparrow who just spotted a cat! OK, truth be known, I didn’t need to engage OCC because this handsome Olds rag top was parked near the street in front of Maaco.
Driving past, I kept picturing that ‘67 Olds convertible in my mind, so I decided I just had to turn around, go back and get a closer look. I pulled into Maaco’s parking lot, got out and began taking pictures and checking out the condition of the car from top-to-bottom and front-to-back – all while evaluating the car and forming an opinion of the car’s value.
Bear in mind, the last thing I looked at was the details of the car as listed on the windshield. I didn’t want to know the asking price until after giving it a thorough look over. Now, it was immediately apparent that this was no concours d’Elegance example – definitely not a “trailer queen,” more of a “20-footer”. That said, when I finally looked at the price, I was a bit surprised that it was offered for only $11,950.
Quoting the windshield description, the car is a “good, original survivor,” and with that I have to agree. This type of car always garners respect at car shows and cruises
With the summer season just around the corner, what would be better than a $12,000 top-down cruiser to remedy a major case of “cabin fever?”
(Cabin fever: defined by dictionary.com as, “A state characterized by anxiety, restlessness and boredom, arising from a prolonged stay in a remote or confined place.” That pretty much defines the present state of millions of people worldwide during the COVID-19!
You can find this car at Country Classic Cars in Staunton, Illinois. Call or visit Russ or Anita Noel and be sure to tell them that The FIN MAN told you about it right here in the Old Car Column!
