I SURVIVED... being rear-ended in a Pinto!

I’m not ashamed. I confess... I owned not one, but two Ford Pintos during my early years – but I did go to therapy and that helped get me through it.

My first Pinto was a 1971, Pinto Lime ‘cheapie’ with no options that I know of. It came along with my wife as a first marriage hand-me-down. That one didn’t last long. One weekend we let my 18-year old stereo installation kid from my CMC Stereo store in Fairview Heights borrow it for a date. Fortunately Patrick nor his date were hurt, but the Pinto was totaled after he apparently launched it over a creek and got it airborne. What were we thinking?!?!

I had a bit better luck with Pinto No. 2 2, but it wasn’t without a somewhat frightening experience. I was out junkin’ one Saturday afternoon with Mark Littwiller, a good friend of mine. We were returning home and stopped at a red light on North Broadway in Baden, Missouri. Traffic was light and fortunately, I was the first one at the light. I happened to check my rear-view mirror and saw a full-size Ford station wagon bearing down on us, apparently not intending to stop. I had the Pinto, a 4-speed manual model, in first gear, popped the clutch and floored the gas, but it wasn’t enough to keep from taking a hard rear end hit from the station wagon! No fire or flames (the Pinto had been in, prior to my ownership, for a recall to have a plastic shield installed to prevent fires from rear end crashes), just enough to cause major damage to the rear end.

Coincidently, I had seen an article in Hot Rod Magazine which featured a customized Pinto with 1968 Pontiac Firebird taillights installed in the rear fascia panel. I thought it looked pretty sweet so went looking for one for my car. I found a ‘68 Firebird with an unscathed rear panel at West Continental Auto Parts off the Rock Road in near West County. They cut out the panel and a body shop on the Rock Road installed it on my Pinto.