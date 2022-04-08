I was in the right place at the right time

Sometimes you just gotta do what you gotta do. I was headed home from work the other day when I was stopped by a red light. Across from me, coming the opposite direction, was a very cool-looking Plymouth station wagon. For a few seconds, I struggled to retrieve my cell phone from my pocket, hoping to get a quick shot of the front end of this special wagon before our lights turned green. My efforts failed, but not my determination. I turned right taking a shortcut to the cross street by the light which was red. I quickly looked from left to right and back to the left again. No cars were coming from either direction, so I made the decision to blatantly run the red light in order to catch up with the Plymouth wagon. (Please don’t tell my State Farm agent, Jody White what you have just read!)

At the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and IL-159, I caught up with the wagon and was able to pull alongside. I asked the driver if he would be stopping somewhere nearby so that I might take a closer look and perhaps a few pictures. He directed me to follow him as he turned into St. Clair Square, our local shopping mall.

The owner was Bruce Hasenauer, a retired dentist from Denver, Colorado. Here’s where the “right place at the right time” factor comes into play. Bruce and his wife Sheryl, who was behind the wheel of a GMC Yukon, were driving through St. Louis on their way to a new home near Chattanooga, Tennessee. Had any of our stops not been timely, I would never have seen the Plymouth nor met Bruce.

Bruce has owned the car for the past ten years, having purchased it from the previous owner. He had a 1953 Plymouth at the time which was in a local shop for restoration, but the process wasn’t coming along as quickly as Bruce had hoped. The ‘53 needed some parts, so when searching for them, Bruce came across the 1954 model you see on this page. It needed total restoration and he asked how much the owner wanted for it. Buyer and seller agreed upon a price and the owner told Bruce that if he didn’t buy it, he was going to tow it to the crusher! Bruce gave up the ‘53 and towed the ‘54 to Anvil Rod & Custom in Pine, Colorado where shop owner Chris Rose immediately began a total restoration which would take nearly a year to complete.

The nuts and bolts of things:There were only two available engines for 1954 Plymouths, and both were straight sixes. The standard model displaced 217.8 cubic-inches, and produced a modest 100 horsepower. The optional engine was a 230 cube version producing an additional 10 ponies.

Bruce’s Plymouth, on the other hand, is a whole ‘nother story, for beneath that innocent-looking hood lies a third-generation, 5.7 liter (345 cubic-inch) Chrysler Hemi V-8 plucked from a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup that had been T-boned with just 19,000 miles on the clock! Nothing special was done to the engine except for the addition of a K&N air filter. Chrysler reported a horsepower rating of 345 – one horsepower per cubic-inch. That Hemi engine was strong enough to move the 5,100 pound Dodge Ram pickup along handily. Weighing in at just 3,122 pounds, Bruce’s ‘54 Plymouth Plaza Suburban must be ‘hell on wheels’– not that Bruce would ever push it that hard. BTW, the automatic transmission in Bruce’s wagon also came out of the same 2004 Dodge Ram.

The end result, as you can see, is a stunning custom street rod that will turn heads wherever it shows up. It certainly turned mine.

