This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
The news and editorial departments of STLtoday.com had no role in its creation or display.
Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs,
from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact
sales@brandavestudios.com.
In the ‘50s, all that glittered was not gold. Much of it was chrome.
Madison Avenue execs latched onto the fascination with jets during the ‘50s and the cover of the sales brochure for the ‘58 Buick included the image of a delta-winged Convair B-58 Hustler and titled it “The Air Born B-58 Buick.”
“Larger” was indeed accomplished in the ‘58 Limited as Buick designers literally spliced an additional eight inches into the rear deck of the already humongous Buick Roadmaster creating a cavernous trunk. That was good news for family vacationers, but bad news as it made the Limited a notorious “tail dragger” and every driveway approach became a nerve-racking challenge. Buick’s optional “Air Poise” suspension offered promise in these situations. It could be called upon at the pull of a dash mounted control, lifting the car up a full 5.5 inches.
The 1958 GM cars brought with them new glass and sheet metal, generally characterized by a heavier, more sculptured look. And oh, that chrome! By 1958, GM had reached the pinnacle in chrome and stainless bright work and Buick took first place in this dubious category. The division also resurrected an old model designation, the Limited. The name had been used from 1936 through 1942, but in those days, bric-a-brac was “limited” and the designation primarily denoted a larger body and longer wheelbase.
“Faster” was accomplished thanks to Buick’s 300 h.p. B-1200 engine, a 364 cu. in. monster V-8 with a Rochester Quadrajet — the largest 4-barrel carburetor in the industry. “Smoother” was delivered via a brand new version of Buick’s “Dynaflow” transmission.
CORRECTION:In the last edition of the OCC, about the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air sports sedan, I inadvertently listed the owner of Old School Automotive as David Crown. The owner’s name is actually, Adam Crown. Sorry for any confusion this may have caused.
UPCOMING EVENTS: We hope to see you at the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s, Father’s Day Car Show at the National Museum of Transportation on June 19. You can visit the website for the museum to purchase raffle tickets to win a restored 1924 Ford Model T Coupe, donated by Greg Rom. Our TKCS-STL booth welcomes youngsters to color pages of custom cars.
1 of 3
Buick's Dynastar grill was right up front with glitz galore! Photo from the cover of the 1958 Buick sales brochure.
Buick's Dynastar grill was right up front with glitz galore! Photo from the cover of the 1958 Buick sales brochure.
Photo provided by Bruce Kunz
A magazine page, circa 1958 touts the qualities of Buick's Dynaflow transmission.
Photo provided by Bruce Kunz
Your chance to win a fully restored 1924 Ford Model T Coupe. Visit the MOT web site for details.
Photo provided by Bruce Kunz
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.
Tri-Power Trivia
1. Where was the starter switch located on the 1958 Buick?
2. What was the name Buick gave to its spectacular chrome grill on the 1958 model?
3. What familiar Buick styling cue was dropped for the 1958 model year and what was the official name of this feature?
Answers:
1. From 1934 through 1960, Buick starters were engaged by depressing the accelerator pedal.
2. The grill was called the “Fashion-Aire Dynastar Grille.”
3. Typically called “portholes” by consumers, Buick’s term for the chrome fender adornments was “Ventiports”.
If you couldn’t afford a Cadillac, the Buick Limited was the next best thing! And they didn’t get much ‘glitzier’ than this. Shown here, the 1958 Model 750 Limited 4 door Riviera – from a page of the 1958 Buick sales brochure.