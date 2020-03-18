2020 Infiniti QX50: ‘Edition 30’ celebrates brand’s birthday, but feds dampen this crossover’s party

Infiniti is offering an “Edition 30” version of its 2020 QX50 crossover as part of the brand’s 30th birthday party. But, alas, the EPA is proving to be a party-pooper.

The feds rate the 2020 QX50 less fuel-efficient than its mechanically identical 2019 predecessor. The lesson here to be learned?: Don’t invite bureaucrats to your birthday party.

The current-generation QX was introduced last year with revolutionary engine technology that promised to blend potent power with impressive fuel-efficiency. The 2019 QX50, Infiniti said at the time, featured “the world’s first production-ready VC-Turbo” -- “VC” being short for “variable compression.”

In layman’s terms, it meant QX50’s 2.0-liter turbo four, in an industry first, could -- depending on engine load -- vary how high the pistons rose within the cylinder cans. That variability altered engine compression, Infiniti said, to combine “the power of a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with the torque and efficiency of an advanced four-cylinder diesel engine.”

After a year in the real world, the EPA rates that engine at a combined 26 mpg city/hwy for front-drivers and 25 combined mpg for all-wheel drive models. Last year, the ratings were 27 and 26, respectively.

We drove a 2020 AWD QX50 rated 22 city/28 hwy/25 combined. In 115 miles, mostly around town, we realized a real-world 22 mpg, just as the EPA now expects.

Other 2020 changes in QX50 are happier, with notable improvements in safety equipment and infotainment tech. There are even a couple of new top-tier trim levels: Sensory and Autograph join original trims of Pure, Luxe and Essential. All are available with front- or all-wheel drive.