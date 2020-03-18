2020 Infiniti QX50: ‘Edition 30’ celebrates brand’s birthday, but feds dampen this crossover’s party

Infiniti is offering an “Edition 30” version of its 2020 QX50 crossover as part of the brand’s 30th birthday party. But, alas, the EPA is proving to be a party-pooper.
The feds rate the 2020 QX50 less fuel-efficient than its mechanically identical 2019 predecessor. The lesson here to be learned?: Don’t invite bureaucrats to your birthday party.
The current-generation QX was introduced last year with revolutionary engine technology that promised to blend potent power with impressive fuel-efficiency. The 2019 QX50, Infiniti said at the time, featured “the world’s first production-ready VC-Turbo” -- “VC” being short for “variable compression.”
In layman’s terms, it meant QX50’s 2.0-liter turbo four, in an industry first, could -- depending on engine load -- vary how high the pistons rose within the cylinder cans. That variability altered engine compression, Infiniti said, to combine “the power of a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with the torque and efficiency of an advanced four-cylinder diesel engine.”
After a year in the real world, the EPA rates that engine at a combined 26 mpg city/hwy for front-drivers and 25 combined mpg for all-wheel drive models. Last year, the ratings were 27 and 26, respectively.
We drove a 2020 AWD QX50 rated 22 city/28 hwy/25 combined. In 115 miles, mostly around town, we realized a real-world 22 mpg, just as the EPA now expects.
Other 2020 changes in QX50 are happier, with notable improvements in safety equipment and infotainment tech. There are even a couple of new top-tier trim levels: Sensory and Autograph join original trims of Pure, Luxe and Essential. All are available with front- or all-wheel drive.
Our 2020 Essential boasted the $1,200 Edition 30 package, which includes Infiniti’s ProAssist suite of safety stuff like Intelligent Cruise Control, Blind Spot Intervention and Lane Departure Prevention
That bubble wrap joins standard QX50 equipment like Rear Auto Braking, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, rear parking sensors and Blind Spot and Lane Departure warnings.
From a styling standpoint, Edition 30 shows such eye candy as 20-inch dark-painted wheels and black and dark-chrome exterior accents. Not that this crossover needed much help in the haberdashery department. The snappily dressed QX50 shows a face that blends its catfish maw with raptor-eye headlights and slashing front-fascia vents. That’s capped by an astonishing hood with raised character creases sharp enough to cut steak and hood edges that overlap the fender crowns! Finally, that draping hood edge melds into a flank-long character line that runs aft through the door handles to conclude near a forward-kinked D-pillar. Have mercy!
On the road, the aforementioned turbo is enthusiastic -- surprisingly so, given that it’s lashed exclusively to a CVT automatic. Despite the inherent sponginess of the gear box, the engine proved gutsy as it laid down 268 hp and 280 lb.- ft. of torque. Bury the throttle, and even the CVT works hard to get into the spirit of the proceedings by mimicking step-gear ratio trades, thereby mostly eliminating the dreaded CVT drone.
Throw in paddle shifters and driver-selectable chassis modes -- Personal, Sport, Standard, Eco -- and drivers can greet 60 mph in roughly 6 seconds.
Inside, 50 has more screens than the local Cineplex. There’s a reconfigurable display in the gauge pod for various trip, mpg and other vehicle info; an upper center-stack touch-/knob-controlled screen that’s mainly for navigation, although other talents can be called up; and a lower center stack touch screen that’s mainly for audio, although, again, other information can be displayed. A knob is provided for radio volume but not for radio tuning.
For 2020, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility are now in play.
Inside, room is fine up front and good in back, where seats are fore/aft and rake adjustable. Rear access is made easy with back doors that open nearly 90 degrees.
Complex in its engineering, techy in its infotainment and audacious in its styling, it’s easy to forgive QX50’s 1 mpg fuel-economy retreat.