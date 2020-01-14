2020 Infiniti QX80: It may be a brawler under its fancy linen, but it sure cleans up good

Dan Wiese Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus. Follow Dan Wiese Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The 2020 Infiniti QX80 is sort of like Chewbacca in a tuxedo -- a hulking, nicely attired beast whose heart, generally speaking, is in the right place.

There's no disputing QX80's tough-guy credentials. This bad boy, offered as the rear- or 4WD Luxe model or the 4WD-only Limited, is a genuine truck, tipping the scales at nearly 3 tons and offering copious interior room in three rows for as many as eight people, all the while boasting enough muscle to tow more than 4 tons thanks to its big-displacement V-8 and body-on- frame, full-size truck platform.

This is no wussy, car-based crossover. It's an SUV-truck in the classic sense.

On the other hand, the tony Limited we drove covered its blue-collar capability with loads of luxury amenities. Standard on every Limited are tufted leather seats that are both heated and cooled in the front row and heated in the middle row, a veritable cineplex in back with two 8-inch video screens for aft-passenger amusement, 22-inch aluminum alloy wheels that make this bad boy look as if it were riding on Ferris wheels, power everything (including the fold function of the third row, the adjustment of the steering wheel and the functioning of the tailgate), tri-zone automatic climate control, "welcome lighting" that illuminates the surrounding pavement upon the key-holder's approach . . . there's a lot more, but you get the idea.