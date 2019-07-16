The 2019 Infiniti QX50 offers two ways to save a few gallons of gas -- one that's more complicated than quantum physics, the other as simple as common logic.
Our front-drive QX employed both.
The intricate initiative is a newly developed four-cylinder engine that Infiniti heralds as "the world's first production-ready VC-Turbo" -- "VC" being short for "variable compression." In layman's terms, that means QX50's 2.0-liter turbo, in a radical industry first, actually varies how high the pistons rise within the cylinder cans, all predicated on engine load. That variability alters engine compression, Infiniti says, for the best combination of power and efficiency.
This byzantine approach to fuel savings nets QX50 a city/hwy-combined EPA rating of 27 mpg in front-drivers, 26 in all-wheel-drive models -- a figure that bests all other I-4 turbos in its class (if only barely.)
And that brings us to the aforementioned simple solution, a fuel-saving technique that's been around since Henry Ford gave his horse early retirement: power two fewer wheels and you'll burn less gas.
Yep, it worked.
Last year, we drove an early-production 2019 QX50 with optional all-wheel drive. In 125 in-town miles, we realized 23 mpg. This time we drove a front-drive QX -- same trim, same engine, same transmission. The sole difference: only the front wheels received power. Result: 24 mpg in 175 in-town miles.
Simplicity is a beautiful thing.
Having skipped the 2018 model year, the QX50 returns for 2019 in an all-new model that not only boasts the wizardry of the aforementioned powerplant engineering, but drapes it in styling that's wild.
It starts with a mug that blends a catfish maw with raptor-eye headlights and slashing front-fascia vents. That face is capped by an astonishing hood that shows raised character creases sharp enough to cut steak and hood edges that overlap the fender crowns!
Finally, that draping hood edge melds into a flank-long character line that runs aft through the door handles to conclude near a forward-kinked D-pillar. Have mercy!
On the road, interior noise levels proved slightly higher than we expected -- perhaps due to our optional 20-inch wheels, but that's testimony to this guy's enthusiasm for sportiness as well as luxury and technology.
We found the engine surprisingly willing, given that it's lashed exclusively to a CVT automatic. Despite the inherent sponginess of the gear box, the engine proved gutsy as it unloaded its full complement of 280 lb.-ft. of torque. Bury the throttle and even the CVT works hard to get into the spirit of the proceedings by mimicking step-gear ratio trades, thereby mostly eliminating the dreaded CVT drone.
Throw in paddle shifters and driver-selectable chassis modes -- Personal, Sport, Standard, Eco -- and drivers can greet 60 mph in roughly 6 seconds.
QX50 is available in three trims: Pure, Luxe and Essential, each is available with front- or all-wheel drive.
Inside, 50 has more screens than the local Cineplex. There's a reconfigurable display in the gauge pod for various trip, mpg and other vehicle info; an upper center-stack touch-/knob-controlled screen that's mainly for navigation, although other talents can be called up; and a lower center stack touch screen that's mainly for audio, although, again, other information can be displayed. A knob is provided for radio volume but not, alas, for radio tuning.
Room is fine up front and better than you have a right to expect in back, where the seats are fore/aft and rake adjustable and access is made easy with rear doors that open nearly 90 degrees.
Complex in its engineering, techy in its infotainment and audacious in its styling, it's easy to see why QX50 skipped the 2018 model year. It had a lot on its plate getting ready for 2019.