It was like a streak of blue as a ’70 Pontiac LeMans drop top drove by

There I was, down to the 11th hour on my deadline for the next “Old Car Column.” I had been to a car cruise the night before and taken a number of photos of the three dozen or so cars at Imo’s Pizza on St. Clair Avenue in Fairview Heights. The IL Wheelz Car Club holds cruises on the last Saturday of every month during car show season. Among the many typical, to-be-expected cool hot rods, vintage customs, late-year muscle cars, trucks and a couple of custom trikes, one car stood out from the rest – a near-pristine 1955 Packard Clipper Custom four-door sedan all dressed up in Onyx white with wide whitewalls to match.

But the story about this rare Packard sighting will have to wait because I was not able to speak to the owner. I was in a rush to attend the birthday of a close friend.

The following day, Dillan and Eddie, two of my TKCS-STL volunteers, came by the house to help me with some auto and house cleaning and organization.

Dillan left early to attend a family function in nearby Maryville, Illinois, and Eddie stayed a few more hours to help me finish up. As we had just boarded my Ford FLEX and started the engine, Eddie told me that he had forgotten the coat I was going to give to his younger brother, so I told him to run back in and get it. As he headed for the house, a very hot-looking 1970 Pontiac LeMans Sport convertible decked out in Lucerne Blue metallic with a snow-white convertible top and interior was cruising on our street! My wife and a friend were sitting on the front porch as the car cruised by and, for a moment, I was very tempted to bail on Eddie and chase down the car and its owner, but I just couldn’t do it.

My wife and I have lived in our current home for three-plus years and not once have I seen this stunning Pontiac in the neighborhood, so I assume the owner was a visitor or just happened to be out for a weekend cruise.

When I got home, I checked my modest collection of car sales brochures, which I have accumulated over the years, mostly from swap meets. Amongst the stack was a 1970 Pontiac showroom brochure with the image shown above.

The Pontiac Tempest was the division’s compact offering that first appeared in model year 1961. The car was cousin to other GM compacts of the day including the Oldsmobile F-85 and Buick Special. By the time the second and third generation of this trio hit the streets, the overall length had gained 14 inches to 203, moving them into the mid-size category of the GM lineup.

Base model 1970 LeMans Pontiacs were powered by a 250 cubic-inch, 135 horsepower, in-line six engine, but a 350 c.i. two-barrel carbureted V-8 with high-performance dual exhaust was available for the high line Tempest LeMans.

A total of 72,179 LeMans Sports were built for model year 1970. Only 4,670 were drop tops.

You can bet The Fin Man will have his old car radar tweaked and on the lookout for this beautiful blue beauty for a follow-up visit!

Tri-Power Trivia will return next week.

