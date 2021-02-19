It's a Gas! 2021 report

It was the coldest It’s a Gas! show I had attended over the past two decades, but many braved the single-digit temps in hopes of picking up some good bargains on collectible gasoline items, also known as “petroliana.”

The show, which formerly was held at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Columbia, moved to the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon, Missouri, several years ago. It’s A Gas! is one of the oldest and largest petroliana shows in the Midwest and never disappoints, even during COVID-19 and frigid temperatures. Yes, there were fewer vendors and some, especially those to the East, left on Friday. But I could have taken home a truckload of very cool nostalgic items if my chief financial officer (a.k.a. wife) had approved a larger budget for this year’s event!

This show, like others of its ilk, features everything petroleum including gas pumps from condition one down to six, all sorts of signs from gasoline dealers, oil cans, bottles, transportation toys, showroom brochures, old photos, license plates, service station apparel (shirts, coats and caps), automotive shop manuals and much more. Last year I came home from this show with a circa-‘60s Mobilgas pump just like the ones at Han-De Super Service, my father’s Mobil service station at the corner of Hanley and Delmar (see what he did there?), in University City, MO back in the day.

IN THE PASSING LANE: Jazz lovers (including my son Jeff) lost a legend this month with the passing of American jazz pianist and composer, Chick Corea. Born June 12, 1941, Corea started learning piano at age four and recorded his first album in 1966. Corea performed with the likes of Blue Mitchell, Willie Bobo, Cal Tjader, Herbie Mann, Stan Getz and Miles Davis, and became a role model for many young jazz pianists of the 1970s.