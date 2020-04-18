It's a St. Louis thing: We're rising up for our heroes tonight at 7

We tell jokes on Halloween. We sing “Country Roads” during St. Louis Blues games. Tonight at 7 p.m. we’ll be doing another one of those St. Louis things.
That’s when a bunch of your neighbors will go outside. Some of them will be singing. Some will be clapping. Some might be dancing. Tonight, and every night moving forward, St. Louis will pull together to show appreciation and support of frontline heroes who are helping us in the fight against COVID-19.
“Rise Up For Heroes” is an initiative started by our town’s civic, sports and business leaders. It’s a region-wide call each night at 7 p.m. to step outside our homes, or step in front of our windows, and applaud the bravery and tenacity of these times.
The Blues and the St. Louis Cardinals are joining this effort. So is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
We all celebrated with Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo last spring when he hoisted the Stanley Cup above his head. This spring, he’s helping St. Louis face a more daunting challenge.
“It’s an honor to partner with the Cardinals to say thanks to the real heroes in our community,” he said. “I know St. Louis will answer the bell and make ‘Rise Up For Heroes’ everything it should be.”
Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright said the effort shines the spotlight where it belongs.
“From the thousands and thousands of brave health care workers to the staffs at your local grocery and pharmacy, first responders, transportation employees, postal and delivery personnel, teachers and more, let’s do the right thing and recognize everyone who is keeping St. Louis moving,” Wainwright said.
Pop-up caravans will be visiting St. Louis neighborhoods each night and will go from those neighborhoods to places where front-line workers are serving the region, including hospitals and grocery stores.
None of us can tell how long we’ll be facing this pandemic, or what its longterm impact will be for the region.
But we know where we can be tonight at 7 p.m., rising up for our heroes.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.
