Jacob Lamons

Ever since my son was in 4th grade he has wanted to join the military. Before graduating high school, he signed with the Air Force for six years. Jacob has always been a confident, giving, compassionate, and determined young man. I’m proud that being in the military is more than a job or a career to him. It’s about what he’s giving to his country. When people thank him for his service, he doesn’t just respond with a standard thank you. He always says, ‘Thank you. It’s a pleasure being able to serve you.’ I’m so proud of my hero!
Lisa L., Saint Louis, Mo.
