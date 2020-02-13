2021 Jaguar F-Type: A new face and a more powerful V-8 highlight significant 2021 upgrades

Dan Wiese Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus. Follow Dan Wiese Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Despite already displaying a gorgeous mug, the Jaguar F-Type has apparently concluded it’s time for a new makeup artist.

Significantly revised for the 2021 model year, the Jaguar F-Type, offered as a coupe or a roadster in Base, R-Dynamic and R trims, boasts a revised engine lineup, an upgraded chassis with a notably retuned suspension, serious interior enhancements and the requisite new-model technology upgrades.

But it’s the alterations in its facial appearance, including a unique grille presentation for each trim level, that are most striking. Gone are the first-generation F-Type’s peeled back headlights, which stretched from near the grille to seemingly a third of the way along the top of the front fenders. The new model opts for super-slim, horizontal LED headlamps that wrap around from the grille to near the wheel wells. Add a larger, though familiar, front grille treatment, a new hood and a new bumper design, and it’s the face -- still undeniably beautiful -- that signals this 2021 F-Type is, indeed, significantly revised.

Other styling alterations, all more subtle than those of the front end, include slim-line LED taillights and an updated rear bumper.

Happily, the overall impression -- flowing forms, flaring rear haunches and a road-snuffling stance -- still recalls the look of its handsome predecessor while continuing a respectful tip-of-the-hat to its classic E-Type granddaddy.

Under the hood, F-Type’s 2.0-liter, 296-hp turbo four remains the entry-level engine while last year’s 380-hp, supercharged V-6, standard in R-Dynamic, is the only six-pack choice. The lesser, 340-hp V-6 of last year has been shelved. Finally, the supercharged V-8, which powers the top-of-the-line R, has been massaged for enhanced muscle.