2021 Jaguar F-Type: A new face and a more powerful V-8 highlight significant 2021 upgrades
Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

2021 Jaguar F-Type

The most obvious change in the Jaguar F-Type for 2021 is its front-end appearance, although the engine lineup, suspension tuning and interior tech also are new. Photo provided by Jaguar

Despite already displaying a gorgeous mug, the Jaguar F-Type has apparently concluded it’s time for a new makeup artist.

Significantly revised for the 2021 model year, the Jaguar F-Type, offered as a coupe or a roadster in Base, R-Dynamic and R trims, boasts a revised engine lineup, an upgraded chassis with a notably retuned suspension, serious interior enhancements and the requisite new-model technology upgrades.

But it’s the alterations in its facial appearance, including a unique grille presentation for each trim level, that are most striking. Gone are the first-generation F-Type’s peeled back headlights, which stretched from near the grille to seemingly a third of the way along the top of the front fenders. The new model opts for super-slim, horizontal LED headlamps that wrap around from the grille to near the wheel wells. Add a larger, though familiar, front grille treatment, a new hood and a new bumper design, and it’s the face -- still undeniably beautiful -- that signals this 2021 F-Type is, indeed, significantly revised.

Photo provided by Jaguar

Photo provided by Jaguar

Other styling alterations, all more subtle than those of the front end, include slim-line LED taillights and an updated rear bumper.

Happily, the overall impression -- flowing forms, flaring rear haunches and a road-snuffling stance -- still recalls the look of its handsome predecessor while continuing a respectful tip-of-the-hat to its classic E-Type granddaddy.

Under the hood, F-Type’s 2.0-liter, 296-hp turbo four remains the entry-level engine while last year’s 380-hp, supercharged V-6, standard in R-Dynamic, is the only six-pack choice. The lesser, 340-hp V-6 of last year has been shelved. Finally, the supercharged V-8, which powers the top-of-the-line R, has been massaged for enhanced muscle.

Now making 575 hp and 516 lb.-ft. of torque, those specs represent increases of 25 hp and 14 lb.-ft. of twist compared to the 2020 model.

The four-banger can be had with rear- or all-wheel drive while V-6 and V-8 models get four-corner traction standard, an all-wheel grip system that’s engineered to retain the historically classic rear-drive feel of Jaguar.

Regardless of engine or traction mode, the proceedings are managed by an eight-speed automatic. The manual gear box, alas, is no longer available to U.S. buyers.

While Jaguar did not venture an estimate of a zero-to-60 time for the V-6, the company figures the four-cylinder model will make the trip in 5.4 seconds while the R will make the same trip in 3.5 seconds.

Photo provided by Jaguar

Photo provided by Jaguar

Inside, the cozy cabin confines of both the coupe and convertible will be familiar from a spatial point of view, but the 12.3-inch reconfigurable HD instrument cluster, complete with a choice of three display themes, is new. Also upgraded is the 10-inch Touch Pro infotainment set-up. Manipulated via three “tactile” rotary controllers, that center-stack display and the infotainment system to which it’s connected is, of course, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.

The two seats in this two-seater can be had in one of two ways. The standard seating consists of a pair of Sport buckets, but a Performance set of seats, with more pronounced support at shoulder height, is standard in R, optionally available in the base and R-Dynamic models.

This new 2021 Jaguar F-Type had its formal coming-out party last week at the Chicago Auto Show. At press time, Jaguar had not revealed pricing.

For reference, the base price for the 2020 model is $62,625. We suspect the new version, though likely higher, will remain within shouting distance of that.

Look for the 2021 Jaguar F-Type to arrive in showrooms later this calendar year.

2021 JAGUAR F-TYPE

(preliminary specifications)

VEHICLE TYPE: Two-seat, rear- or all-wheel drive sport coupe or roadster

BASE PRICE: N/A (estimated: mid-$60,000s)

ENGINES: 2.0L turbocharged I-4; 3.0L supercharged V-6; 5.0L supercharged V-8

HORSEPOWER: I-4: 296 hp; V-6: 380 hp; V-8: 575 hp

TORQUE: I-4: 295 lb.-ft.; V-6: 339 lb.-ft.; V-8: 516 lb.-ft.

RECOMMENDED FUEL: Premium, all engines

TRANSMISSION: Eight-speed automatic with manual mode

SUSPENSION: Fully independent

EPA MPG: Not yet certified

WHEELBASE (approx.): 105 inches

LENGTH (approx.): 180 inches

WHERE BUILT: Castle Bromwich, England

